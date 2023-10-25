'You have got to sort the gear out' - Jack Grealish and Man City team-mates rinsed for 'horrendous' pre-match clothes ahead of Young Boys Champions League clash

Manchester City's stars were savaged by commentators after being spotted wearing cardigans ahead of their Champions League clash.

Manchester City in Champions League action

In Switzerland to face Young Boys

Pre-match outfits mocked

WHAT HAPPENED? City may have secured the treble last season but Pep Guardiola's side won't be winning any prizes for their dress sense. The reigning European champions have been rinsed for turning up for Wednesday's Champions League clash at the Wankdorf Stadium wearing matching American-style cardigans featuring their names and numbers on the back.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm not being funny right, but the gaffer got out first and he looks like the (Cadbury's) Milk Tray man, he looks brilliant," said pundit Joe Cole on TNT Sports. "He looks round and, I don't care how many Trebles you win guys, you have got to sort the gear out, it's horrendous. I can't say anything more than that."

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott also piled in: "This is questionable... when it doesn't look good on Jack Grealish..."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City may not have been doing the business in the fashion stakes but they had no such problems on the pitch. Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland were both on target as City ran out 3-1 winners.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? City are back in action on Sunday in the Premier League when they take on Manchester United. It remains to be seen if the cardigans will play any part in the build-up to the derby.