'I feel back to my normal self' - Jack Grealish explains why his second Premier League title triumph at Man City tastes sweeter

Jack Grealish admitted his latest Premier League title with Manchester City meant more than last year's after starring this season for Pep Guardiola.

Grealish happier with his form this season

Midfielder has been one of City's best players

'I have played more of a part'

WHAT HAPPENED? The England midfielder said he had proved his worth in his second season with City after a disappointing previous campaign following his £100 million move from Aston Villa - a then Premier League record. He has scored five goals and added seven assists in the league and become one of the first names on the team sheet for Guardiola.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is different for me personally, I have played more of a part. I feel back to my normal self. Last season was nice because it was the first one but this year it is so nice as I feel I have played more of a part," Grealish told Sky Sports after City's 1-0 win over Chelsea. "I feel so much more confident in this team. I feel fitter and back to what I know, what I can do. This is why Man City bought me and I have so much to offer."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City reeled title rivals Arsenal in with a resurgent run of 11 straight victories, clinching the title when Nottingham Forest beat the Gunners on Saturday. They made it 12 wins in a row by beating Chelsea. Grealish hailed his teammates for sustaining such an astonishing run and looked forward to the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League final with Inter Milan as City hope to complete the treble. "It is mad. I spoke to some of the lads not a while ago and said imagine you have to win 12 games in a row to win the league. We have so much talent and we feel unstoppable," Grealish added. "It doesn't stop yet, we still have some massive games left. Especially since the last international break, we feel unstoppable and we have been unbelievable."

WHAT NEXT? City will face Brighton away on Wednesday before finishing the campaign at Brentford the following Sunday.