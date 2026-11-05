Jack Grealish to miss Coventry clash as David Moyes keeps tight-lipped over Everton future after disciplinary exile

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Jack Grealish’s difficult second spell at Everton has taken another frustrating turn as manager David Moyes confirmed the midfielder will not feature in Friday’s Premier League meeting with Coventry City. The 31-year-old remains on the sidelines following a recent disciplinary issue that has seen him excluded from the first-team setup.

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Disciplinary cloud hangs over Grealish

Everton midfielder Grealish is set to extend his spell on the sidelines as the Toffees prepare for their upcoming clash with Coventry City. The 31-year-old, currently on loan from Manchester City, has already missed the club's last two fixtures against Newcastle in both the Premier League and Carabao Cup following a 'breach of club discipline'.

Moyes addressed the situation during his pre-match press conference on Thursday, confirming that the creative midfielder is not yet ready to return to the fold. "No, Jack is not available," Moyes stated firmly. Despite the tension surrounding the situation, the veteran coach suggested that a reconciliation could be on the horizon. "I wouldn't give you the plan but we will be working with Jack again soon."

The club had previously attributed his absence on Monday to a lack of match fitness, though Moyes had declined to offer a detailed comment at that specific time.

Uncertainty during the international break

With the domestic schedule set to pause for the upcoming international break, many observers believe this period could provide the necessary breathing room for both parties to resolve their differences. When questioned on whether the gap in fixtures would allow for a definitive resolution to the disciplinary matter, Moyes remained non-committal about the timeline for a potential return. "We just need to wait and see how things go," the Everton boss added.

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The lack of a clear return date suggests that Grealish - a decorated winner of three Premier League titles, a Champions League, an FA Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, and a Club World Cup - must still prove his commitment to the coaching staff before he is integrated back into the matchday squad.

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A falling star from the Etihad

Grealish's current predicament is a far cry from his status as a key figure in Manchester City's historic Treble-winning campaign during the 2022-23 season. With his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, the midfielder now faces an uncertain future at club level.

His first loan spell at Goodison Park showed flashes of his undeniable quality, as he netted twice in 22 appearances, but that period was ultimately hampered by a significant injury.

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Quiet campaign on the pitch

On the pitch, Grealish has struggled to make an impact during his second loan spell with Everton, failing to score in his six appearances across all competitions this season. His absence comes at a crucial juncture for the Toffees, who currently sit seventh in the Premier League table on 13 points, just three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.