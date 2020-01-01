Iwobi starts for Everton against Burnley

The Nigeria international has been included in the Toffees first XI to face Sean Dyche’s men at Turf Moor

Alex Iwobi has been handed a starting role for in their Premier League game against on Saturday.

The international has been afforded his fourth league start of the season by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Iwobi has been making key contributions for the Goodison Park outfit in a wing-back position following the injury problems sustained by some of his teammates.

More teams

The versatile forward featured in the unfamiliar role against and and gave a good account of himself.

Iwobi will be expected to continue in the full-back role in the encounter with Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne still out injured.

⚠️ TEAM NEWS! ⚠️



Here's how we line up for #BUREVE, with Michael Keane captaining the Blues against his old side.



COYB! 💙 pic.twitter.com/VQVkodzhRQ — (@Everton) December 5, 2020

The 24-year-old teamed up with the Goodison Park outfit in the summer of 2019 from Premier League rivals , where he spent about 15 years.

Article continues below

Everton currently occupy the eighth spot on the Premier League table after gathering 16 points from 10 games.

The Toffees lost to Leeds in their last outing and Iwobi will hope to help them return to winning ways at Turf Moor.

The Super Eagles star has featured in more than 45 games across all competitions for Everton and this season he has made 10 appearances, scoring one goal and proving two assists.