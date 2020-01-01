'I’ve got so much to give!' - Hart expresses excitement after joining Tottenham on free transfer

The former England number one has secured a swift return to the Premier League after leaving Burnley earlier this summer

Joe Hart has expressed his excitement after joining on a free transfer, while insisting he's still "got so much to give" at the highest level.

Spurs confirmed Hart's arrival in north London on Tuesday, as the 33-year-old goalkeeper put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the club.

The former England international had been a free agent since leaving at the end of his deal on June 30, but will now serve alongside Paulo Gazzaniga as one of Tottenham's back-up shot-stoppers behind Hugo Lloris.

Hart won two Premier League titles at the height of his career at , but was eventually deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola in 2016, and sent out on loan to and West Ham before securing a permanent move to Burnley in 2018.

The experienced 'keeper was unable to take Nick Pope's number one spot at Turf Moor, and spent the majority of last season warming the bench.

Despite the fact he could be facing a similar scenario at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Hart is looking forward to a new start with a club set to return to the European stage in 2020-21.

“Firstly, I just want to say thank you to the club for seeing something in me,” The ex-City star told the club's official website after his unveiling. “No getting away from it, it’s been a difficult couple of years for me personally on the football field, but I feel I’ve got so much to give, I feel like I’ve got a lot of quality, a lot in the bank, but not much game time recently.

“I can only look at things positively. I’m ready to go. I feel like I’m starting again, and I quite enjoy that feeling. My body is certainly ready for me to start again. I’m ready to push and ready to get back to levels. I love the idea of European football, two games a week... it all excites me.”

Hart added on the struggles he's faced in recent years and the prospect of being involved in a Spurs squad full of top-class talent: “They’ve been a process, something I’ve certainly not had to get used to, because I didn’t want to ever get used to it, but I’ve lived it, I’ve worked hard, kept the same standards I’ve kept throughout my career, right from Shrewsbury Town.

“I’ve tried to grow as a person, tried to grow as a player, tried to use my time, tried to look at it differently... if I’m not playing on the pitch, what can I get out of myself off the pitch? I still feel like exactly the same player, and I still feel like I’ve got more to give.

“You can’t help but get excited at this club. Off the field, doing everything right, tremendous training ground, one of the world’s greatest stadiums, some of the best players you can get in football.

"I think we can work together as a team and work together as a unit and the sky’s the limit, it has to be.”