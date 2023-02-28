Brentford striker Ivan Toney looks set for a 'lengthy' playing ban after reportedly pleading guilty to multiple charges of betting on football.

Toney set for ban from football

Admits some of 262 charges facing him

Brentford man could see suspension this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old is facing 262 charges from the Football Association (FA) relating to gambling on the game – which date back to 2017 – and the Daily Mail reports that he has pleaded guilty to many of them.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The charges were issued in December and it's said Toney will face an FA hearing 'imminently', with a ban expected to be imposed before the season finishes. Precedent set by cases involving the likes of Joey Barton – who was banned for 18 months (reduced to 13) after admitting placing 1260 bets on football – means that Toney can likely expect a suspension from all football for a number of months.

It is reported that Toney – whose 14 goals in the Premier League this season have propelled Brentford to ninth place – is 'resigned' to receiving a ban and will accept his fate.

WHAT NEXT? The official details of the Toney case will be revealed after the FA hearing, upon which the player will likely issue a statement and the full scale of any suspension or ban will emerge.