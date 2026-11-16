'I don't chase numbers!' – Ivan Perisic hails Croatia team spirit as Luka Modric makes history

Ivan Perisic has highlighted the positives from Croatia's UEFA Nations League campaign after scoring in a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic. The veteran winger also praised team unity as captain Luka Modric tied Lionel Messi's all-time international appearance record in Osijek.
Securing victory in Osijek
Croatia concluded their UEFA Nations League group stage campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic at the Opus Arena. Ivan Perisic opened the scoring inside two minutes before Lovro Majer netted a dramatic late winner following Adam Hlozek's well-taken equaliser.
The result secured third place in Group A1 behind England and Spain, ensuring Croatia avoided direct relegation and earned a deserved spot in the promotion-relegation play-offs against a League B runner-up.
Perisic analyses campaign oscillations
Reflecting on the gruelling group stage, Perisic admitted that Croatia experienced mixed fortunes and significant tactical oscillations against elite European powerhouses. Speaking to Nova TV, the veteran winger insisted the squad must extract vital lessons from their demanding fixtures moving forward.
"We finished well in the end even though we didn't have a good period. We must learn lessons from these four matches against England and Spain, especially the first two," Perisic stated. "We reacted well in Split and London, coming so close to getting more out of those two games."
Team success over personal milestones
Perisic's early strike marked his 41st international goal for Croatia alongside his 41st assist in national colours. Despite reaching another major personal landmark, the experienced forward stressed that individual statistics are entirely secondary to collective triumphs on the pitch.
"I've said many times that I don't chase those numbers. I'm happy when I score, when I assist, all that matters to me is that the team wins, and then we'll see how far I can go with these numbers," Perisic reflected. He also praised tactical fluidity, noting that switching wings during matches keeps opposing defences constantly guessing.
Modric matches historic record
The milestone evening in Osijek also belonged to captain Luka Modric, who reached his 208th international appearance for his country. With this remarkable feat, the 41-year-old midfielder tied Lionel Messi for second place on the all-time list of international appearances, trailing only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Looking ahead, Croatia can now prepare for March's play-offs with renewed confidence. Having secured a spot in the top seeding pot for Euro qualifiers, the squad's primary campaign objectives have been successfully fulfilled.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.