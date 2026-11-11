'Higher goals than expected!' – Unbeaten Greece ready to stun Netherlands in top-of-the-table clash

Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic has called on his side to seize a historic opportunity as they prepare for crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures against the Netherlands and Serbia. To Galanolefki remain undefeated at the top of Group A2 alongside the Dutch after a surprising campaign.
Unbeaten Greece eye historic Nations League finale
Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic has set the stage for a decisive international window as To Galanolefki prepare to finish their UEFA Nations League group campaign against the Netherlands and Serbia. Greece have emerged as the surprise packages of Group A2, sitting second with eight points from four matches and level on points with table-toppers Netherlands.
Jovanovic's side remain unbeaten in the competition, having recorded a 2-1 victory over Serbia, a historic 1-0 win against Germany, and a 2-2 draw with the Dutch.
Key performers like Vangelis Pavlidis, Christos Tzolis, and Dimitrios Kourbelis have propelled Greece into contention for an unexpected quarter-final berth.
Jovanovic targets higher goals starting with Dutch showdown
Speaking on the official EPO channel, Jovanovic emphasized that his team must capitalize on the platform they built during the opening rounds, with particular focus on the blockbuster clash against the Netherlands on 13 November.
"We have these last two games left. I think we are in a very good position in the standings, but it is of great importance that we respond to the last two games," Jovanovic stated. "It is something that we created during the first games. An opportunity to potentially have higher goals than we expected at the beginning of the process."
Reflecting on their previous 2-2 draw against Oranje, he added: "It is important that we respond well and perhaps better than in previous games. We have more experience of the potential of our opponents."
Expanding midfield depth with Koutsoupias inclusion
Jovanovic also addressed squad selection, detailing the call-up of midfielder Ilias Koutsoupias as part of a ongoing effort to integrate Greek talent playing abroad into the national setup.
"In recent years there have been quite a few new faces in the National team," Jovanovic explained. "There are Greeks who play in other countries, we follow them and when there is an opinion that it is time that we can see them, we will do it."
Evaluating Koutsoupias, the coach noted: "Especially in some positions that we may need more, regarding the midfield. He is a kid who has been trying his luck abroad for quite some time, he is trying, he is at a good level, I believe he deserves the opportunity and that is why he is with us."
High-stakes double-header to decide Group A2 standings
Greece will kick off the final window by hosting the Netherlands on 13 November in a match that could decide the top spot in Group A2, before travelling to face Serbia on 16 November.
Jovanovic warned against complacency while maintaining an optimistic outlook for the squad's progression.
"Without any overestimation of ourselves of course, but always with a positive approach to things, in terms of the goals that may be created after these games," Jovanovic concluded. "It is important that we are just as well focused, so that we can complete it in the best possible way."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.