'It's incredible' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson relishing pre-season tests against Man Utd and Chelsea

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has spoken of his excitement for pre-season matches against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Wrexham set to face Premier League giants

Pre-season games will take place in United States

Phil Parkinson hails an "incredible" opportunity

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham's title-winning manger, Parkinson, is filled with excitement as his side prepares to face top-flight giants Manchester United and Chelsea in pre-season matches. Parkinson views these fixtures as valuable opportunities for Wrexham to test their mettle against elite competition and showcase their abilities.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Today was the important part. The lads are doing running now, and then going to the gym. It’s about making sure the work is right. It was an important day, and just as important as Chelsea will be and Manchester United," said the Englishman ahead of their pre-season tour.

“It’s incredible for the club to have a tour of this magnitude, it’s important in many ways, especially commercially but we’re focused on working hard to come back in the best possible shape for the Milton Keynes game," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The prospect of facing prestigious clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea presents a significant milestone and an exceptional occasion for the club owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Parkinson expressed his side's excitement around these games. "We had some of the lads and coaching staff out in North Carolina for the TST 7-a-side tournament and they told us what the support was like out there. Everyone is very excited to get over there," he added.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Welsh club are set to face Chelsea first as they take on the Blues on July 20.