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Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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It’s a first for both sides… Al-Akhdoud need just two points to secure a historic double

Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC
Al Akhdoud
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Al-Alamy is set for a fresh Roshen League clash.

Al-Akhdoud stand between Al-Nassr and two historic milestones in the Saudi Roshen League, provided the ‘Global’ side claim victory.

Al-Nassr travel to Prince Hazloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran today, Saturday, for their 28th-round clash with Al-Akhdoud.

According to Saudi daily Al-Yaum, a victory would deliver two milestones, one unprecedented in the club’s Roshen era.

A win would hand the Greens their 14th straight league victory, surpassing the 13-match run set in the 2013–2014 campaign.

Read also: Video: João Neves shocks Ronaldo: 'He’s not the best in Portugal or the Saudi League!

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Saudi Pro League
Damac FC crest
Damac FC
DHA
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA

That campaign ultimately delivered the Saudi League title, with Al-Nassr finishing two points clear of runners-up Al-Hilal.

A win would also be the club’s eighth successive away triumph in the competition, matching their own record set in two earlier campaigns.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 70 points—two clear of second-placed Al-Hilal and four ahead of Al-Ahli, having played one game fewer.

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