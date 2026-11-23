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The lion hunt that gripped Istanbul on the eve of Galatasaray's Champions League clash with Aston Villa has ended in anticlimax, with authorities confirming the animal caught on camera was not a lion. The scare had even dragged in Galatasaray defender Abdulkerim Bardakci, who lives near the area and responded to the social media speculation with a joke about his son.

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Authorities say Istanbul 'lion' was not a lion

The Istanbul Governor's Office says there is no concrete evidence that a lion was ever roaming the city's Sariyer district, ending a search that began on Sunday evening. Security cameras in the Uskumrukoy neighbourhood had captured an animal believed to be a lioness, sparking a large operation.

In a statement on Monday, the Governor's Office said new footage filmed from different angles had been examined, and the animal was judged not to be a lion or any other big cat. Teams had used thermal-camera drones, laid bait and set up motion-sensor cameras during the search.

Bardakci jokes 'the country is in turmoil'

The scare quickly spilled into football, with social media users linking the animal to Bardakci, who lives close to the area and had posted footage of himself stroking a lion. He was said to have joined the search, and later responded with a joke.

"I want to say something because the country is in turmoil right now. I have one lion that I keep at home, and that's my son. That's all I can say," he told GSTV. Team-mate Eren Elmali then added: "The son of a lion is a lion."

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Villa stay focused on Galatasaray test

Away from the lion drama, Aston Villa prepared for the trip at their Bodymoor Heath base before travelling to Turkey. Unai Emery has instead focused on the condition of the pitch in Istanbul, insisting it will not change his side's approach.

Next matches GAL Champions League 09:45 AVL

"How it's going to be tomorrow, the pitch, is important, but it's not an excuse because it's for both teams," the Villa boss said. Villa head into the game with nine points from their opening four matches in the league phase.

Focus returns to the pitch

With the lion scare now over, attention turns to the football. Galatasaray, known as the Lions, host Emery's side on Tuesday night in a crucial league phase game for both clubs.