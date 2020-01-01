Bengaluru FC set to sign Mumbai City defender Pratik Chaudhari

The Mumbai City defender Pratik Chaudhari is set for a change of clubs in the summer...

have secured the signature of defender Pratik Chaudhari, Goal has learnt.

The 30-year-old defender, who was a first-team regular for the Islanders in the 2019-20 (ISL) season, is set to join the Blues next season.

Pratik has played for the likes of Air and Mumbai FC in the , joined in 2016. He went on to feature for and Jamshedpur before joining Mumbai City last summer.

Having played as a centre-back for Jorge Costa's side, Chaudhari managed to grab and an assist in 16 starts as his team finished their campaign on the fifth position on the league table.

Pratik's arrival is expected to strengthen the Bengaluru defence which conceded the least number of goals in the league stage of the ongoing ISL campaign.