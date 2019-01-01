ISL 2018-19: Nelo Vingada - We need to be aggressive in a good way against FC Goa

The Kerala boss is happy with how the team has performed under him since he took over from David James...

Kerala Blasters are playing for pride in the India Super League (ISL) and have done a good job post the international break.

New coach Nelo Vingada has had a lot to do with their impressive show in the last couple of matches. The Portuguese hopes to stand in the way of Goa as they look to mathematically confirm their spot in the last four.

“We are playing the second position team in the league, so we are playing against a very strong team. They have had been very good especially in their last four games. They are showing why they are in the second position and why they are contenders to win the league. But tomorrow, it starts at 0-0. We are not here for a party. Of course, tomorrow Goa will want to confirm their last-four place mathematically.," Vingada stated.

“We are playing against a very good team with great players. When I look at Goa, I look at the whole team scoring a lot of goals, playing attractive football and we will need to be very positive and not make mistakes. We will have to be very organised and compact. We are also here with happiness which must be shown in any special game,” he added.

Vingada is happy with how the team has assimilated his style of play and claimed that the changes he has brought about are clearly visible.

“Both games, against Bengaluru and Chennaiyin, the work in midfield was very good. We managed to press and recover a lot of balls and start quick attacks. It happened against ATK too which was my first game. But now, of course, my vision, my concept and my way of training, the players know it better than when I arrived," the Portuguese said.

“I tell the players that we have the responsibility to represent the club with pride and determination but in the end, it is only a game. You look at what happened in Kashmir, very bad for the lives of people. Here, it's only a game. I always tell the players before a match to treat it as the game of their lives. But the game is not life.

“I believe the players are now feeling a positive atmosphere. They come happy for training, they want to train. I believe I have made some impact here with my vision."

The Portuguese is aware that Ferran Corominas is Goa’s best player, but he feels that the other players in the squad are also more than capable of wrecking havoc. He is banking on his team to have a good day in attack and in defence so they can overcome one of the best teams in the league.

“When I look at Goa, i look at them as a team. We cannot stop one player because they have 11 good players. They also have a very strong bench with players who could be starters at other clubs.

“We need to have a good day and for them to have a bad day. It’s possible to win and beat Goa. In normal situations, no doubt that Goa is better than us and the difference in points shows that. But that does not mean they will win the game. What you can expect from us is to be compact, well organised and no fear. When we have the ball, we will attack.

“When we lose the ball, we have to be aggressive to win in it back. We need to be aggressive in a good way, in fair play. They will attack us for sure many times but I want my team to play in the same style they played in the last two games,” he concluded.