Is Timothy Weah related to George Weah? USMNT star's dad, mother & family explained

Timothy Weah has established himself as one of the stars of tomorrow! But is the winger related to former AC Milan star George Weah?

GOAL takes a look at USMNT's rising star Timothy Weah and gives an insight into the former Lille winger's family including his father, former AC Milan player George Weah.

Coached by his legendary father, Weah bagged himself a spot in BW Gottschee, a team in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy system, and then transferred to the New York Red Bulls Academy in 2013.

Weah's journey in football away from the United States started when he linked up with PSG's youth academy in 2014 and since then he has left no stone unturned to establish himself as a key player for both club and country. Weah took the next step in his career by signing for French outfit Lille. Following his father's footsteps, the dazzling forward has now signed for Juventus and will be part of the Serie-A just like George Weah.

The youngest of his siblings, Weah has become a household name in the United States of America. The star was influential in the Stars and Stripes conquering the CONCACAF Nations League and could help his country reach the pinnacle of football when they host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Weah would be currently focused on lifting Juventus to new heights and helping establish a side that is undefeatable just like his father George did with AC Milan.

Is Timothy Weah related to George Weah?

Timothy announced his arrival on the biggest stage of football when he scored USMNT's opening goal of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the ardent followers of the game were left wondering whether or not he was related to the President of Liberia, George Weah.

The 1995 Ballon D'or Winner, George Weah is actually the father of USMNT international Timothy Weah. Like his son Timothy, George himself was a prominent footballer and enjoyed successful spells in Italy, France, and England.

George first burst onto the scene for his heroics in Liberia before being discovered by former Arsenal and Monaco coach Arsene Wenger.

Wenger personally flew to Africa to facilitate the transfer of George to Monaco and the African star credits the French manager and calls him the most influential person in his life. Building on his success in Monaco, George moved to PSG before joining AC Milan, one of the biggest European teams of that era.

The star turned the Italian giants into an undefeatable force, conquering the Scudetto in 1995 and 1999. Owing to his exploits for PSG and AC Milan, he was showered with personal accolades including the Ball D'Or, the Onze d'Or, and was named FIFA World Player of the Year.

He then moved to the Premier League spending the latter stages of his career at Chelsea and Manchester City before returning to France to join Marseille. The legend capped off his scintillating career with a spell in the Middle East where he played for Al-Jazira until his retirement in 2003.

Timothy Weah's father is currently a Liberian politician and the President of the Republic of Liberia.

Who is Timothy Weah's mother?

Weah's mother, Clar Weah is a Jamaican-American businesswoman, philanthropist, advocate, and the current first lady of the Republic of Liberia. Clar has been actively participating in the upliftment of society and has established numerous social organisations to help people in need.

She laid the foundation of the Clar Hope Foundation in 2018 aimed at improving the livelihood of the underprivileged people in the country of Liberia.

Clar first met George Weah at the Chase Manhattan Bank in New York where she worked as a customer representative. The duo decided to tie the knot on June 26, 1993, and have been together since.

The American winger's mother was appointed the Ambassador and Champion for Women's Football by the Confederation of African Football in March 2018 at a Women's Symposium in Morocco.

Where was Timothy Weah born?

The electrifying winger was born in Brooklyn, New York to Clar Weah and former football legend George Weah. He decided to represent the United States of America despite having a host of countries including France, Jamaica, and Liberia as options.

The youngster rose through the ranks in the football system in America before moving to Lille and has now secured himself a massive contract at Juventus which could be one of the biggest steps in his career.

What position does Timothy Weah play?

The young star signed for Juventus after a successful tenure in France and it will be interesting to see how the Italian heavyweights utilise him. Despite operating as a winger for a large part of his career, Weah feels the best-suited position for him at Juventus is wing-back especially looking at the system of the Turin-based club.

Speaking to Juventus' official website, Weah claimed: “I definitely have a preferred position, it would have to be wing-back, and that’s probably where I’ll play here. I’m super excited. It’s a new position for me, but it’s something that I like. Having experience playing striker and on the wing, I think that benefits me a lot. Wherever the coach needs me and the team needs help, I am happy.”