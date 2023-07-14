Ireland star Denise O'Sullivan rushed to hospital days before start of Women's World Cup as chaotic Colombia friendly abandoned for 'overly physical' play

A match between Ireland and Colombia was abandoned on Friday as midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was rushed to hospital days before the World Cup begins.

Friendly between Ireland and Colombia abandoned

Midfielder O'Sullivan injured in 'overly physical' game

Ireland kick-off Women's World Cup in six days

WHAT HAPPENED? The North Carolina Courage star sustained a shin injury after a tackle from an opponent in a behind-closed-doors game that was brought to an end with just 20 minutes on the clock after being deemed "overly physical". The extent of her injury is not yet known.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: O'Sullivan, a two-time league champion in the United States, is a key player for this Ireland team and head coach Vera Pauw will be hoping that the problem is not serious, with the Girls in Green to kick-off their first ever Women's World Cup campaign on July 20, against co-hosts Australia.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a statement, the Football Association of Ireland wrote: "The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland women's national team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play. The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game.

"The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, against Australia on July 20."

WHAT NEXT? Further information on O'Sullivan's condition will follow in due course, as Ireland look to put this chaotic outing behind them and get on with their final preparations for the tournament.