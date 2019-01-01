Inter 'very close' to sealing Godin switch, confirms Marotta

The Serie A side look set to secure the services of the Uruguay international and prise him away from La Liga at the end of the season

are “very close” to confirming a deal for defender and captain Diego Godin, according to Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

international Godin has been linked consistently with a move from to the San Siro in recent months, with the switch apparently now all but confirmed by the former official.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his side’s clash with , Marotta revealed that it is only a matter of time before the 33-year-old arrives at the club.

“We are very close to closing the deal,” the 61-year-old stated. “Soon, an official announcement will come.”

Godin starred on Wednesday night for Atletico as he notched the second of two late goals to hand his side a vital advantage against Juventus with a 2-0 win against the Scudetto holders.

His heroics against Inter’s domestic rivals did not go unnoticed in either, with fans turning up for Thursday's game sporting the centre-back’s name on their shirts.

A San Siro spuntano le prime maglie nerazzurre di #Godin. Il numero? 2-0 naturalmente... #InterRapid #AletiJuve pic.twitter.com/ARxbBv1EIS

— Goal Italia (@GoalItalia) February 21, 2019

Initially arriving in Europe in 2007 with fellow Spanish side , Godin has played his entire domestic career since in the country, having made the switch to Wanda Metropolitano in 2010.

Under Diego Simeone, he has helped transform Atletico into one of La Liga’s heavyweight sides, enjoying success both at home and abroad, with a domestic title and two Europa League winners’ medals to his name.