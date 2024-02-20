Inter are set to host Atletico Madrid at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday (AEDT).
The Nerazzurri finished second to Real Sociedad in Group D after a goalless draw between the two sides in their final group game, while Atletico defeated Lazio 2-0 to top Group E.
Inter vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7 am AEDT
|Venue:
|Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
The UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) in Milan, Italy.
It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Wednesday, February 21, in Australia.
How to watch Inter vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.
Team news & squads
Inter team news
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi already had his sight set on Tuesday's game against Atletico when he made rotations in the 4-0 league win last Friday.
Among them, Matteo Darmian and Federico Dimarco should return to their wing-back positions, while Francesco Acerbi managed to recover from a calf injury to feature in defense.
Davide Frattesi would remain a doubt with a thigh problem, while Juan Cuadrado has removed from Inter's Champions League squad as the midfielder had to undergo a Achilles tendon surgery.
So with Hakan Calhanoglu in midfield, Marcus Thuram is likely to partner Lautaro Martinez in attack.
Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro
|Defenders:
|Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian
|Midfielders:
|Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez
Atletico Madrid team news
Alvato Morata missed the 5-0 win over Las Palmas at the weekend after the attacker sustained a knee injury in the previous fixture against Sevilla.
The former Real Madrid and Chelsea man joins Gabriel Paulista, Cesar Azpilicueta, and long-term absentee Thomas Lemar in the club's treatment room.
However, Atletico boss Diego Simeone will be glad that Memphis Depay has struck form at the right time to accompany Antoine Griezmann upfront, with Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa as capable options from the bench.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Llorente, Barrios, De Paul, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Depay
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Moldovan
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Molina
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Depay, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 11, 2018
|Atletico Madrid 0-1 Inter Milan
|International Champions Cup
|August 27, 2010
|Inter Milan 0-2 Atletico Madrid
|UEFA Super Cup