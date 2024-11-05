Inter vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Inter and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Inter will welcome Arsenal to Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for a Champions League encounter on Wednesday (local time).

Both Inter and Arsenal picked up 1-0 wins in their previous European meeting, beating Young Boys and Shakhtar Donetsk, respectively. However, the Gunners dropped points in their third straight domestic game after Mikel Arteta's men suffered a 1-0 loss at Newcastle over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to nine games (W8 D1) in all competitions following Sunday's 1-0 Serie A win against Venezia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Inter vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am AEDT Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The UEFA Champions League match between Inter and Arsenal will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Thursday, November 7, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

The hosts' manager Simone Inzaghi may only be without long-term absentee Carlos Augusto due a hamstring injury, as Alessandro Bastoni is expected to be ready for the Arsenal game despite being forced off with cramps in the Venezia win.

Federico Dimarco has fared well on the left side in absence of the Brazialian left-back, with former Arsenal man Henrikh Mkhitaryan joining either Hakan Calhanoglu or Piotr Zielinski in midfield, while Mehdi Taremi and Lautaro Martinez are paired upfront.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Taremi, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni Midfielders: Zielinski, Frattesi, Buchanan, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi

Arsenal team news

While Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes marked their returns from injury in the weekend loss, it is to be seen if Martin Odegaard would make his a long-awaited return to action against Inter, but Arteta is sure to remain without the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Riccardo Calafiori due to injury.

White came off the bench in the final minutes against Newcastle but is likely to be handed a start at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, allowing Thomas Partey to thrust forward with Leandro Trossard making way.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Merino, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto, Raya Defenders: Saliba, White, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko Midfielders: Partey, Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino, Havertz, Rice Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Inter and Arsenal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 25, 2003 Inter 1-5 Arsenal UEFA Champions League September 17, 2003 Arsenal 0-3 Inter UEFA Champions League

