Inter sign Chelsea winger Victor Moses

have confirmed that they've completed the signing of Victor Moses from after his loan spell with was brought to an abrupt end.

The 29-year-old becomes the fourth player Antonio Conte has brought in from the Premier League, following the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young.

The move to Inter is on loan initially, with the title hopefuls having the option to make the deal permanent.

Speaking to Inter TV following his move to join the Nerazzurri, Moses said: "It’s an honour for me to be here and be an Inter player. I’d like to thank everyone for the welcome I’ve been given, I can’t wait to start."

Moses played under Conte during the Inter head coach's spell in charge of Chelsea, making 78 appearances in total over the two seasons that the Italian presided over the west London club.

Commenting on his reunion with Conte, the Nigerian added: "Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I’m really happy about. I’ve spoken to him and he’s already explained the club’s project to me.

"I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here. I’ll give my all and want to help the team. There’s a lot of quality here, I want to make my contribution out on the pitch and enjoy myself. That's the most important thing.

Article continues below

On the city of Milan, Moses said: "It seems like a nice city, I’ve liked what I’ve seen up to now. I think I’ll enjoy it here and we’ll have a great future together. I have positive feelings.

"I’m going to need time to find my feet but I want to help the team win as many games as possible. We’ll do all that we can to achieve our objectives and make our fans proud."

More to follow...