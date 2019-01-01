Inter outcast Icardi joins PSG on loan

The Argentine's ordeal with the Serie A club has come to an end, as he makes the move to the Ligue 1 champions on a temporary basis

striker Mauro Icardi has joined on a loan for the duration of the 2019-20 season.

The loan reportedly includes an option for PSG to buy the 26-year-old Icardi for €65 million (£59m/$71m).

This season, PSG reportedly will pay Icardi €8m, with a €2m bonus should they activate the purchase option in the deal.

If PSG do not activate the purchase option, Icardi would return to Inter on wages of €5m per season.

Inter have also announced Icardi has signed a one-year extension on his contract, so if he does not join PSG permanently his deal with Inter will run through 2022.

The Argentine's future with Inter has been in doubt since February 2019, when he was stripped of his club captaincy amid reports of contentious contract negotiations between himself, his wife and agent Wanda Nara, and Inter.

Icardi would not return until two months later, and though he finished out the season in the squad, he was not part of new Inter head coach Antonio Conte's plans for the 2019-20 campaign.

Inter were vocal about moving Icardi on, with links to , including a possible swap of Paulo Dybala mooted, while , and were also mentioned as possible landing spots in recent months.

However, he will instead join PSG, where the champions have been beset by an injury crisis ahead of the start of play.

Star forward Kylian Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury in a late August match against and was ruled out for at least four weeks.

Striker Edinson Cavani was injured in the same match, having injured his right adductor in the victory.

Former striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaced Cavani, with the 30-year-old having netted three times for PSG in his two appearances since.

However, with a September 18 showdown with in the Champions League awaiting the Ligue 1 champions, PSG have elected to bring in another proven option in attack.

While PSG have suffered injuries in the early part of the campaign, they are set to welcome back star forward Neymar, who will stay at the club after failed to agree a move for the star.

Neymar has yet to feature for PSG this season, as uncertainty in his transfer situation have kept him out of the squad the past two matches.