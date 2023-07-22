'I don't have many words' - Emotional Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham reacts as Lionel Messi channels him with stunning last-second free-kick on debut against Cruz Azul

Harry Sherlock
David Beckham admits he was left almost speechless by Lionel Messi's debut 94th-minute free-kick winner against Cruz Azul.

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami co-owner Beckham watched on as his biggest-ever signing curled in a beautiful last-minute free-kick to give his side a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. The goal was similar to one scored by Beckham himself, when England drew 2-2 with Greece in 2001, which was also in the last minute.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to MLS Season Pass, via the Daily Mail, Beckham said: "To be honest, as soon as I saw the free kick given, I thought, 'This is the way it's meant to end'.

"Especially when you've got players like Leo and Sergio [Busquets] on the pitch - that's what they produce. 

"It's so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people, that have come down here to see Leo just step on the pitch - let alone just do what he's done. Honestly Sergio's performance was incredible. 

"But you know it's a dream come true for everybody in this stadium to see, and everybody around this country to see Leo step into the MLS and perform. I don't have many words for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's debut was a star-studded occasion, with several A-listers, including Kim Kardashian and LeBron James, present to watch his first game in an Inter Miami shirt.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami play Atlanta United in their second Leagues Cup game next week.

