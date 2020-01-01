‘The choices I make are for the good of Inter’ - Conte dismisses Eriksen complaints

After the Denmark star complained of his lack of game time, the coach of the Serie A title hopefuls dismissed him out of hand

boss Antonio Conte says he is paying no heed to complaints made by Christian Eriksen over his lack of playing time.

When the former man moved to the side last January, he did so in the quest for more regular football after falling out of favour with the London side.

However, his hopes have not been realised. Instead of starring for the Nerazzurri, he has often been reduced to the role of a substitute.

More teams

Speaking earlier this week, Eriksen complained to TV2: “This isn’t what I dreamed of. All players want to play as much as possible, but the coach decides who gets to go on the pitch. It is a strange situation, as the fans want to see me playing more and so would I, but the coach has different ideas and as a player I have to respect that.”

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Conte, though, is not willing to bend to either the whims of the supporters or the players.

“All the choices I make are always and only for the good of Inter, not for that of the individual player,” he told Gazetta dello Sport.

Furthermore, he promised that when he departs the club, the team will be improved compared to the one he took charge of.

“I am a hammer, but this is the only way to grow,” he said. “Without a culture of victory, you can never get to success, but that comes through work and discipline.

“When I leave Inter one day, I hope in the distant future, I am sure of one thing: the Inter I will leave will be better than the one I found, from all points of view. That has always happened in every club I have been to.”

Article continues below

Conte’s side have made a somewhat sluggish start to the Serie A campaign compared to their form last season, but with 12 points from seven games, they are only five points off pace setters . Last term, they finished second, only a single point behind champions .

With only one win from their last eight games, Conte says Inter's poor form is down to other teams taking them more seriously this season.

He said: "Inter's image for opponents has changed, and that means we have done well. The matches against us are prepared differently: they all play with the utmost concentration. This championship is harder than to the last one".