Inter ready complicated offer for USMNT star Folarin Balogun – will Arsenal accept?

Chris Burton
Folarin Balogun Arsenal 2023Getty
F. BalogunArsenalTransfersInternazionaleUnited StatesPremier LeagueSerie A

Inter are reportedly readying an offer for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun that would see them take the striker on loan with an obligation to buy.

  • Striker starred on loan in France last season
  • Wanted by clubs across Europe
  • Gunners face big decision on future

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has become a much sought-after talent after hitting 21 goals during a productive spell at Ligue 1 outfit Reims last season. Balogun, who has committed to the USMNT after snubbing England, is being linked with leading sides across Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter are eager to bring the 22-year-old onto their books – as American players flock to Italy in the summer transfer window – but they are unable to match Arsenal’s €40-50 million (£43m/$55m) asking price. As a result, a complicated deal that could suit all parties is being discussed.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are looking to take Balogun on a season-long loan agreement that would include a €35m (£30m/$39m) purchase clause that will be triggered once the promising forward has hit clearly defined targets.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Folarin Balogun Arsenal 2023GettyMikel-Arteta(C)GettyImages

Folarin Balogun USMNT United States Mexico 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT? If Inter are unable to put a deal in place for Balogun, then their attention may shift across London to West Ham – with Italy international Gianluca Scamacca another option that the Milan-based giants are willing to consider.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

229724 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 90167Jude Bellingham
  • 24025Christopher Nkunku
  • 16978Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 18778Mason Mount
  • 10168Sandro Tonali
  • 27772Other
229724 Votes