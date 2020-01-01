Inter complete €1.5m signing of Young from Man Utd

Harry Maguire is set to take the captain's armband at Old Trafford following the departure of the 34-year-old club captain

Ashley Young has completed his €1.5 million move from to title challengers .

The 34-year-old, whose contract at Old Trafford was set to expire at the end of the season, has signed immediately with a contract running until June 30, 2020 with an option for a further year.

Young played 261 times for United after joining from in 2011, scoring 19 goals along the way.

He won the Premier League, , League Cup, Community Shield and , and had been captain of the club for the past three seasons.

Young wrote on Twitter: "To Manchester United: You gave me the chance to play with legends, to win trophies, to work under the greatest manager in history and to be your captain.

"Thank you for letting me be part of your story for eight and a half years.

"To the United fans: Every time I walked on the pitch wearing your shirt I gave you my all.

"Thank you for your support during the highs and the lows. I leave as one of you, see you again in an away end soon."

Defender Harry Maguire is now set to take on the United captaincy on a permanent basis. The 26-year-old has worn the armband on a number of occasions already this season, despite only joining from Leicester at the beginning of the campaign.

"He [Young] is 35 in the summer and if he gets a two-year contract somewhere it's up to him to take that," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters.

"We weren't ready to offer that. He's been a good servant for the club, he's been captain, he's won trophies. But we've got players coming through.

"Harry has been wearing the captain's armband and he will keep wearing it. He's come in and been a leader in the group. I've been impressed by his leadership skills.

"Everything about him tells me he's a leader. He's part of a group that we've had that have been leading this young group."

Young's final appearance came in the 0-0 FA Cup third-round draw with , with his side eventually winning a replay 1-0 thanks to Juan Mata's goal.

He leaves Old Trafford with Manchester United in fifth, with a trip to Premier League leaders looming on Sunday.

The defender joins an Inter side in considerably more optimistic shape, as Antonio Conte looks to lead them toward their first Serie A title since 2010.

They are two points off leaders , having dropped out of top spot with a 1-1 draw at home to last time out.

Young will also link up with former team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, who made the move from Manchester to Milan in the summer.