'So inspiring' - Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall explains how Mikel Arteta's team have inspired the women's side

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said he and his team had been "inspired" by the men's side after their Women's Champions League semi-final defeat.

Arsenal defeated in extra time in UWCL semis

Coach Eidevall admits men's team have been 'inspiring'

Referring to connection between team and fans

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners were beaten 3-2 at a sold-out and very loud Emirates on Monday, and 5-4 on aggregate, by Wolfsburg in a thrilling tie which saw the German side set up a meeting with Barcelona in June's final.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked after the game about riding the emotion of the game and the support around the team, Eidevall said: "We have been speaking about that the whole season, to get used to playing for the Emirates, to use our supporters' energy as something to have a force.

"I think that the work that I've seen that our men's team and Mikel [Arteta] has been doing has been so inspiring in that, with how they have been together with supporters. I think we also learned from that and we saw that tonight as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Arsenal sides have been having incredible seasons in their own ways. Arteta's team are involved in an incredible Premier League title race with Manchester City, while the women ended a four-year trophy drought with their Continental Cup triumph in March and reached the semi-finals in Europe despite an incredibly long injury list.

WHAT NEXT? While Arteta's men look to upset the odds and pip Man City to the title, Eidevall's side will look to end the Women's Super League season strongly to ensure they play in the Champions League next season, too.