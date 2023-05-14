Another injury blow for Arsenal! Gabriel Martinelli hobbles off after 20 minutes following horror challenge from Brighton’s Moises Caicedo - which somehow escapes punishment

Gabriel Martinelli limped off early in Arsenal's Premier League clash against Brighton in another injury blow to the Premier League title contenders.

Martinelli chopped down by Caicedo

Attacker taken off after 20 minutes

Replaced by Leandro Trossard

WHAT HAPPENED? A brutal challenge from Brighton star Moises Caicedo took the Brazilian forward out just 20 minutes into the game. Martinelli required treatment and eventually hobbled off and was replaced by Leandro Trossard.

Caicedo managed to escape punishment for the challenge, while Arsenal star Martinelli was himself lucky to avoid a yellow card earlier in the match, having smashed into Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma in an aerial challenge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury to the 21-year-old will come as a big concern to Mikel Arteta, who was already without injured key players William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko for Sunday's match, while Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are out for the rest of the season.

Arsenal will be hoping Martinelli can shake off the injury quickly as they cling on to the slight hope of winning the Premier League title. The Gunners were four points adrift of Manchester City heading into the game as the end of the season approaches.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The north London side are in dire need of three points against Brighton. Afterwards, they will turn their attention to next week's clash against Nottingham Forest.