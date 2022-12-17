Injured Paul Pogba gives France team-mates 'all my strength' in video sent before World Cup final

France midfielder Paul Pogba sent his team-mates a video message ahead of Sunday's showdown with Argentina.

WHAT HAPPENED? Didier Deschamps's team are aiming to retain their World Cup trophy on Sunday when they take on Argentina in the final of Qatar 2022. Pogba, who has missed the tournament due to injury, has sent a supportive video message to Les Bleus ahead of the big match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Well guys. For a second time guys...in the World Cup final. And this is the second time in a row. Here, I give you all my support, all my strength," he said. "And a final, you know, you don't play it, you win it! So I wish you all the best. Good luck to you. Yes sir! Allez Les Bleus."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France would become the first team since 1962 to retain the World Cup trophy if they can beat Argentina in the final. However, the defending champions face an Argentina side who have been inspired by Lionel Messi in Qatar. The captain is aiming to lift the famous trophy for the first time in his career in what will be his last ever World Cup appearance.

WHAT NEXT? France are in the World Cup final for the fourth time and are looking to become only the third nation to win back-to-back World Cups, after Italy and Brazil.