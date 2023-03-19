'Impossible' - Carlo Ancelotti gives update on Real Madrid future as pressure mounts ahead of El Clasico

Carlo Ancelotti claimed that while he ideally wants to continue as Real Madrid manager until he retires, his future depends on the club's decision.

Ancelotti unsure about his future

Wants to stay at Real Madrid forever

Real Madrid take on Barcelona on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Ancelotti has won every single trophy except for the Copa del Rey since returning to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second time in his career last season, yet there have been doubts over his future at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about his future at Real Madrid, Ancelotti told reporters: "It's an evaluation that the club has to make, not me. I've said many times that I'd stay here for life, but I think that's impossible. It's a decision the club will take at the end of the season, whatever happens."

He added, on Los Blancos' chances of winning something this season: "Rules change! And unwritten rules too. But I'm convinced that we'll win something this season, so that's that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Blancos are currently nine points behind Barcelona in La Liga while they are trailing 1-0 against their arch-rivals from the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. In the Champions League, they will face Chelsea in the last-eight.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Carlo Ancelotti's side will be next seen in action in El Clasico on Sunday.