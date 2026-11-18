Imagine Dragons are bringing their high energy rock anthems to Abu Dhabi for an incredible night of live music. The Grammy winning band will headline the Yasalam After Race Concert closing out Saturday night of the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.

GOAL has all the essential information you need on venue details seating arrangements and how to secure your tickets right now so you do not miss this incredible event.

When is Imagine Dragons?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday 5 December 2026 6:00 PM Imagine Dragons Etihad Park Yas Island Abu Dhabi Tickets

Where to buy Imagine Dragons tickets?

For those looking to secure their seats the official ticket sales platforms include Ticketmaster AE and the Yas Marina Circuit website. These are the primary sources for general admission and Golden Circle access at the venue.

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It serves as a secondary platform where fans can find availability for high demand events.

How much are Imagine Dragons tickets?

The cheapest ticket options for this highly anticipated event start at AED 379 through official providers like Ticketmaster AE and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix box office. Full access concert and race tickets will vary depending on your chosen seating category and proximity to the stage.

If official general allocations sell out secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub provide an alternative option for securing last minute seats.

Everything you need to know about Imagine Dragons

The upcoming performance marks a massive night for music fans as the Yasalam After Race Concerts take over the Formula 1 weekend. Imagine Dragons are globally renowned for their spectacular live performances and massive anthems that perfectly suit the high speed energy of the racing weekend.

Etihad Park located on Yas Island provides the perfect outdoor setting for this monumental show. Fans travelling to the island can also enjoy the vibrant surrounding entertainment district before the music starts. This Saturday night event will be the ultimate celebration for motorsport and music enthusiasts alike.