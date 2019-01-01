Women's World Cup
'I'm offended' - Australia handed questionable red card against Norway

The Matildas were reduced to 10 players in extra time following a controversial call

Australian defender Alanna Kennedy was shown a straight red card against Norway in their Round of 16 clash at the Women's World Cup to the disbellief of players and fans. 

After the Matildas forced the match into extra time, Kennedy was given her marching orders in the 104th minute with scores locked at 1-1 after appearing to drag down a Norwegian attacker.

The referee ruling that Kennedy was the last defender and denied a clear goal scoring opportunity with VAR deciding against overturning the decision.

With question marks over whether Norway were in a position to score and the level of Kennedy's contact, the red card didn't go down well with those watching on. 

The Matildas were also denied a penalty earlier in the match with VAR that time intervening to rule against Australia's favour.

