African All Stars

‘I’m a defender, with the soul of a striker’ – PSG’s Hakimi

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Last Updated
Getty
The Morocco international stated his attacking orientation can help the Parc des Princes giants achieve their set objectives

Achraf Hakimi has described himself as a defender ‘with the soul of a striker’ and has promised to help Paris Saint-Germain with his qualities.

Following his impressive performance in his maiden season at Inter Milan – which propelled Antonio Conte’s team to win the Serie A diadem for the first time since the 2009–10 campaign, he was snapped up by the Ligue 1 giants.

Although he has four years left at Giuseppe Meazza, the Morocco international teamed up with the Parc des Princes giants in the region of €60 million (£52m/$71m), plus €10m (£9m$12m) in add-ons.

Editors' Picks

In his first interview with PSG media, the 22-year-old talked about his qualities and how he hopes to be of immense value to Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

“I am a defender, with the soul of a striker! I like to make my contribution to the offensive edifice, to be in the attack, and I think that here there are great players who can help me on this aspect,” Hakimi told the club website.

“And of course, I too can help the team achieve its goals. I have to help the team with my qualities and make them available to the team.

“The goal is to achieve together all the objectives of the club. Defensively, I can play at 3, 5, 4, 2. Everything the coach needs! I am at his disposal and that of the team.”

The African star is also enthusiastic about starting a new chapter in his career with the Paris-based outfit which he had played against during his time at Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

“I'm happy to be here, I'm looking forward to taking a new step, starting the job and meeting my teammates. I want to do great things here,” he continued.

Article continues below

“First of all, I have a good image of France. PSG, then, is a great club that has shown it in recent years, with constant progression.

“For my part, I want to continue to build great things to reach the highest level. Here it is possible."

Hakimi has been handed jersey no. 2 and he could make his bow when PSG square up against Cristiano Gomes' Le Mans on July 14.