'I want to see more anger!' - Ilkay Gundogan slams Barcelona team-mates after late Clasico defeat to Real Madrid

Ilkay Gundogan has urged his Barcelona teammates to express themselves more emotionally following their defeat by Real Madrid in the Clasico.

Barcelona lose 2-1 to Real Madrid

Gundogan scores first Barca goal

Ask teammates to be more emotional

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid defeated Barcelona in the opening Clasico of the season on Saturday afternoon. Barca trailed Carlo Ancelotti's team in the standings by one point going into the game at Camp Nou, despite being undefeated in La Liga. With Ilkay Gundogan giving them the lead in the sixth minute, Barca stormed out of the traps in front of their own supporters. However, a stunning strike and a calm finish in stoppage time from Jude Bellingham gave Madrid all three points.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I come from the dressing room and obviously people are disappointed after such a big game, such an important game and such an unthinkable result, I would like to see more anger, more disappointment," he told Optus Sport. .

He explained: "This is part of the problem, they have to express more emotions when you lose and when you know you can play better, you have to do better in certain situations and we don't react

Article continues below

"I didn't come here to lose these kinds of games or to allow these gaps to open up. I also have a responsibility as a senior player not to allow these things to happen to the team, we need to hang in there more".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca now trail Madrid by four points after 11 games following their defeat. Both teams have now lost one game each, however, Gundogan's side has also drawn three games so far compared their rival's one draw.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Gundogan was still feeling frustrated the morning after the night before, posting on social media: "What an unnecessary result yesterday - so frustrating. We need to take a great step now and learn from that."