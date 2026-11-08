'Angry' Iker Casillas sensationally pulls children out of Real Madrid academy after frustration with club hierarchy

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas has reportedly made the dramatic decision to withdraw both of his sons from the club's famed La Fabrica academy. The legendary former goalkeeper is said to be unhappy with the lack of progress and sporting opportunities afforded to his children within the youth setup at Valdebebas.

Advertisement

Goalkeeper prospects leave La Fabrica

Following in their father’s footsteps, both Martin and Lucas were developing as promising goalkeepers in the Spanish capital. However, their time at La Fabrica has come to a premature end.

The decision, according to AS (via Mundo Deportivo), is strictly sporting, driven by recent setbacks for the elder sibling. Martin reportedly lost prominence within his respective age group at the club, a demotion that subsequently cost him an international call-up.

Unsatisfied with this lack of progression, Casillas opted to intervene. The 2010 World Cup winner ultimately chose to remove both boys from the Madrid youth system entirely.

Underlying tensions with the Madrid board

While the immediate catalyst for the departure appears to be playing time, the move aligns with a broader disconnect between Casillas and the current Bernabeu leadership. Despite his legendary status, the former Spain captain has endured a strained relationship with the club's hierarchy over the past decade.

Advertisement Advertisement

This friction was recently highlighted when old conflicts with former manager Jose Mourinho were revisited in a Netflix documentary. The feud served as a reminder of the turbulent end to Casillas' playing days at the club. Furthermore, the 43-year-old has not shied away from publicly criticising the first team, notably taking aim at Madrid's defence in recent times.

Related Topics

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 CEL

Perhaps most significantly, Casillas actively backed Enrique Riquelme over long-standing president Florentino Perez during the club's summer elections. This political deviation likely worsened his standing with the current administration and may have factored into his decision to cut academy ties.

A fractured relationship at the Bernabeu

La Fabrica is renowned for polishing elite European talent and frequently hosts the offspring of former club icons. For a figure of Casillas' stature to completely sever his family's ties to the youth setup is a significant statement.

Advertisement

It highlights a breakdown in trust between one of Madrid's greatest ever players and the institution he represented for 25 years. The withdrawal of his sons suggests that lingering off-field politics and personal grievances may have ultimately soured their environment at Valdebebas.

Searching for a new youth setup

Martin and Lucas are now expected to continue their footballing education away from the Spanish giants. Their immediate priority will be finding a suitable academy that can offer the consistent minutes required for their development.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Casillas will likely maintain his distance from the Madrid boardroom as his sons embark on a new chapter in their fledgling careers.