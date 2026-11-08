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Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images
Khaled Mahmoud

Igor Thiago's moment of madness - Brentford striker sees red against Brighton after VAR review

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Brentford striker Igor Thiago endured a disastrous afternoon at the Amex Stadium after being sent off for a moment of madness against Brighton. The Bees forward was dismissed for violent conduct, leaving his teammates with a mountain to climb in the Premier League encounter.

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Disciplinary disaster for Brentford star

The Bees' hopes of securing a positive result against Brighton were dealt a massive blow early in the first half when Thiago was brandished a straight red card. Following a heated exchange on the pitch, the striker appeared to lose his composure and pushed Seagulls midfielder Chema Andres in the face.

The incident initially escaped the on-field official's full attention, but the technology quickly intervened to ensure the correct disciplinary action was taken.

Brighton capitalise on numerical advantage

The red card only compounded the misery for Brentford, who were already trailing in the contest before the sending off occurred. Diego Gomez had given Brighton the lead after just fifteen minutes, finishing off a slick move that highlighted the gulf in confidence between the two sides. To make matters worse right on the stroke of half-time, the ever-reliable Pascal Gross converted a penalty to leave the Bees facing an insurmountable task.

Brighton took full advantage of the extra space on the pitch, dominating possession and looking to secure their position in the upper echelons of the Premier League table. Fabian Hurzeler's side entered the match with the knowledge that a victory would propel them into second place, providing a major boost ahead of the impending international break.

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Thiago ban adds to Brentford's fixture nightmare

The timing of Thiago's dismissal creates a major headache for Brentford given their daunting upcoming schedule. Following the international break, the Bees host Everton and travel to Manchester United, before facing a brutal start to December with back-to-back fixtures against title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City.

With the forward facing a potential three-match ban for violent conduct, he is set to miss crucial games as Keith Andrews' side look to navigate a challenging run.

Season stats so far

Thiago joined Brentford in the summer of 2024 from Belgian side Club Brugge. This season, the forward has made 13 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Written byKhaled Mahmoud

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.

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