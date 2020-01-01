Ighalo describes euphoria of playing for Man Utd four years after first Old Trafford outing with Watford

The Nigerian has opened up on his previous experience of the Theatre of Dreams as both a supporter and an opposition player

Odion Ighalo has recalled how good he felt on his first outing at Old Trafford as a player, and expressed his delight over being able to create even "greater moments" now he's officially on 's books.

United reached an agreement to sign Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on the final day of the winter transfer window, in a move which raised more than a few eyebrows.

The ex- international enjoyed a previous stint in the Premier League with Watford, but questions were asked over his fitness and quality due to the fact he had spent the last three years of his career in .

Ighalo has since put any doubts over his ability to succeed at United to rest, hitting four goals in his first three starts for the Red Devils, including a sublime effort during a victory over LASK earlier this month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended United's acquisition of the 30-year-old by pointing to his natural goalscoring abilities and impressive hold-up play, and he has rewarded the United manager's faith by providing top-quality cover for Anthony Martial in a central striker role.

Ighalo has now explained the contrast in his emotions when stepping out on the Old Trafford pitch as both a Watford and United player, having been a lifelong fan of the club.

"When did I first set my eyes on it? It was in 2013 when I came to see the stadium, to visit it and go around, taking pictures outside the stadium," he told United's official website.

"The first time I played there was for Watford in 2016. Manchester United is a big club. When I saw that, I was amazed. I was outside the stadium and I took pictures.

"Then I played there with Watford, against United, and it made me even more happy. I came out of the stadium and stood looking at it.

“This is the stadium you have been watching back home when you were young and now you’re playing here for Watford against Man Utd. It feels good.

“And even now, playing for United? It’s making even greater moments for me.“

United remain one of the world's biggest clubs and boast a huge following in Ighalo's homeland, with the forward delighted to receive so much support from his fellow countrymen.

When asked how Nigerian fans tune in to watch the Red Devils on a weekly basis, Ighalo responded: “It’s good – you have to go to an event centre and pay to watch the games.

"Any time United were playing, I’d go with my siblings. You’d have to pay to watch the games and now people are watching me and United. It is a big fan-base and it is growing even much bigger.

“Everybody is sending me messages saying they can’t wait to see me and watch the United games. I am very happy about that.”