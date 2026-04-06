Johan Derksen was thoroughly annoyed with Wout Weghorst on Saturday. The towering striker was substituted at half-time by manager Óscar García and clearly disagreed with the Spanish manager’s decision to throw Don-Angelo Konadu to the wolves against FC Twente, who triumphed 2–1 in Amsterdam.

“I was absolutely exasperated by Wout Weghorst. He has a sort of delusion of grandeur and struts onto the pitch like some sort of Lord Jesus,” Derksen said on Monday, expressing his displeasure with the Ajax player on Vandaag Inside.

Derksen did see Weghorst score the equaliser in the 32nd minute. “He kicked the ball in; he finished off a good cross. But apart from that, he played no part whatsoever.”

“And then Weghorst is substituted, and you get the show. Because the camera is focused on him. And then that look on his face: how can you do that? You take off the best player on the pitch, the one who can win you points. Incomprehensible, people, incomprehensible,” Derksen said cynically about the scenes following Weghorst’s substitution in the 71st minute.

“If I were Ajax’s manager, I wouldn’t pick him for the first three weeks,” Derksen tells Ajax’s Spanish manager. Presenter Wilfred Genee then wonders what’s going on with Kasper Dolberg and refers to the ten-million-euro transfer fee.

Derksen is also critical of García. “He’s not a top-class manager at all.” Driessen chimes in by saying that the debate over whether the Spanish coach will still be in charge of the Ajax squad next season can be put to rest.