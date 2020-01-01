Ideye: Goztepe sign former Olympiacos and Dynamo Kyiv star

The Nigeria international will continue his nomadic career in the Turkish Super Lig next season

Turkish Super Lig club Goztepe have announced the signing of Brown Ideye on a two-year deal as a free agent.

The 31-year-old will continue his nomadic career in next season - the ninth country where he will play professional football.

He previously in for Bayelsa United and Ocean Boys before switching to Swizterland to team up with Neuchatel Xamax.

Ideye has had stints with 's Sochaux, 's Dynamo Kyiv, 's West Bromwich Albion, Greece's Olympiacos and Aris, 's Tianjin Teda and 's Malaga.

“We signed a two-year contract with the Nigerian striker Brown Ideye,” the club announced.

“Born on October 10, 1988 in Yenagoa, Nigeria, after becoming a professional in his country, Ideye played in Neuchatel Xamax, Sochaux, , West Bromwich Albion, , Tianjin Teda, Malaga and Aris.

“The striker, who has experience in the Premier League, and , has been successful in scoring rival nets 152 times in 384 matches he played.

“We welcome Brown Ideye to Goztepe and wish him success with our glorious form.”

Ideye joins Gabon's Andre Biyogo Poko and 's Lamine Gassama in Ersan Parlatan's team for the upcoming season.

Goztepe finished 11th in the Super Lig table last season and they will be aiming to surpass the feat when the 2020-21 campaign begins on September 12.

Ideye spent last campaign at Aris and he scored eight goals in 22 appearances in the Greek before his one-year contract expired in June.

He won the Greek top-flight title with Olympiacos in the 2015-16 season, and he also claimed the Ukrainian Cup and Super Cup with Dynamo Kyiv during his stay at the club.

Ideye was part of the victorious Nigeria squad at the 2013 in with a contribution of a goal in four games.

The 31-year-old also played in the 2013 Fifa Confederations Cup in but he is yet to feature for the Super Eagles since their 2-1 win against Zambia during a 2018 World Cup qualifier in October 2016.