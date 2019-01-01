'I wish we lost 0-5 and this didn't happen' - Tosun's heartfelt message for Everton teammate Gomes

The Toffees striker salvaged his side a point on Sunday but admits he would've preferred a heavy defeat and his teammate avoid injury

attacker Cenk Tosun concedes he would have favoured a 0-5 loss over seeing teammate Andre Gomes suffer a horrific ankle injury against .

Gomes was caught by Son Heung-min late in the game on Sunday and after falling awkwardly needed to be stretchered from the field and was taken straight to hospital, with the Toffees since confirming he suffered a fracture dislocation of his right ankle.

The international was in visible distress on the pitch after the challenge with Tosun one of many players that attempted to comfort him.

Tosun would ultimately salvage a 1-1 draw for the Toffees after heading home in injury-time but admitted after the match that the result was very much secondary to the welfare of his teammate.

"You win, you draw, you lose but all that doesn’t matter when something like this happens," Tosun wrote on Instagram.

"I wish I didn’t score, I wish we lost 0-5 and this didn’t happen. I know you will come back stronger bro and we will be there for you."

A number of Everton players struggled to see Gomes in so much pain with Spurs star Son left in tears for the role he played in the incident.

Having attempted to console Gomes after the injury, Tosun revealed the toll it had taken on the Toffees and how much pain Gomes was in.

"Everybody is so sad inside," Tosun said via the Daily Mail. "Some players, they nearly cried.

"Andre was in shock. His eyes were open so big. He was crying, shouting and screaming. I just tried to hold him and speak to him. I tried to tell him to stay calm.

"We couldn't understand him. He was the one who had got the injury."

Gomes is scheduled to have surgery on his ankle on Monday with early reports suggesting he faces around six months out.

While the result at Goodison Park was rightly overshadowed by the welfare of Gomes, the draw was a crucial one for Everton, who now sit 17th and three points clear of the relegation zone.

Marco Silva's side have won just one of their past five Premier League matches and next face on Saturday before the international break.