“I was in far better form before I joined Ajax than I am now.”

Maurice Steijn has grown tired of the perception that has emerged since his departure from Ajax. The Sparta Rotterdam head coach made this clear in an interview with NU.nl.

Appointed by then-director of football Sven Mislintat in June 2023, Steijn lasted less than six months.

Within six months he was sacked, held responsible for the poor results.

“A club like Ajax usually strengthens your CV, but in this case it weakened it. I had a far better reputation before I joined than I did after.”

“That spell at Ajax took its toll, on my family too. They hadn’t asked for our private lives to suddenly be splashed across the tabloids, for instance,” says Steijn.

Yet after a few years at Sparta, he would gladly do it all again. “I think I’ve proven myself. I’d be up for a big club again.”

Steijn isn’t worried. “If nothing comes up, that’s fine. I’m in a good financial position, so a sabbatical is also an option if the right offer doesn’t come along now.”

“If a big club comes along, I’ll take it. If not, I won’t lose any sleep,” he concludes.