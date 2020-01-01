I was afraid when I joined Real Madrid - Mendy

The left-back has felt the pressure in the Spanish capital but feels he is coping well since his move from Lyon

Ferland Mendy says he was afraid about making the move to , but feels he has settled in well at the Spanish giants.

The left-back made the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu from in June 2019 in a deal worth an initial €48 million (£43m/$54m).

The 25-year-old started 19 of the 25 games he featured in last season and has been trusted to start both of their matches in the top flight this term while Marcelo is out injured.

Mendy says it is not easy to adapt to life at the capital club and admits he had his doubts over agreeing to join Zinedine Zidane's side.

"I was very apprehensive about my signing," he told Telefoot. "It's complicated to arrive at Real, but I have adapted, and I find that It went well.

"There is a lot of pressure around the place. It's complicated to move to a club like that."

The international was flattered to hear that coach Zidane wanted to bring him to Madrid, while he dismissed suggestions that competition with Marcelo has soured the relationship between the two full-backs.

"It's Zizou. It's flattering to be wanted by him. He has class," he added.

“I don't think I have taken Marcelo’s position. We have a good relationship. He gave me advice, especially on the centre-backs. I was able to progress thanks to his advice."

Madrid lifted the Spanish league title last season but crashed out of the at the last-16 stage, losing 4-2 on aggregate to .

Mendy says the goal this term is to add another La Liga title to their trophy cabinet and hopes to go all the way in the European competition before he turns his attention to the Euro Championship with France.

"To regain La Liga, to go far in the Champions League, because it's sticking in our craw. I want to win everything in Blues and with Real."

Madrid have collected four points from their opening two La Liga games of the season and return to action on Wednesday when they face at home.