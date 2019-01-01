'I really love it here' - Jesus revels in Man City experience

The Brazilian made the switch to the Premier League two years ago and now considers it his home as the Sky Blues chase FA Cup success

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus says that he is loving life at the club and in the city after maintaining his excellent strike rate for 2019 in his side’s FA Cup rout of Burnley.

The Brazilian got on the scoresheet once more to take his tally to eight in 2019 as the Citizens knocked the Clarets out with a 5-0 victory in the fourth round.

His sensational streak takes him to 15 in all competitions for the season, with the 21-year-old arguably in the best form of his life at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to the club’s official website in the wake of their progression through to the last 16 of football’s oldest cup competition, Jesus revealed that his love for Manchester is spurring on his performances.

The forward transferred from his home country in January 2017, where he played for Palmeiras with whom he won the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

“I love it here as after two years it (Manchester) is my home,” Jesus said.

“I love it more and more as my life is here and I talk about that with my family and my friends when they come and visit me.

“So yes, I really love it here.”

Speaking on the potential of success in the FA Cup – the only major domestic honour Pep Guardiola is yet to win in charge of City – Jesus added that City were determined to claim yet more silverware.

City last played in the final in 2013, when they were stunned by an injury-time winner against underdogs Wigan Athletic.

“The FA Cup is a really good competition. In Brazil we have a similar competition, so I want to win the FA Cup,” he continued.

“We (the club) want to win the FA Cup so we need to play well and we are working hard to win this amazing competition.”

City next travel to Newcastle on Tuesday as they look to keep up their pursuit of the Premier League summit, where Liverpool currently reside.

The Mancunian outfit will be desperate to retain their top-flight crown, having never managed to achieve consecutive titles in their history.