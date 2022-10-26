'I love him' - Klopp admits he was 'very angry' after failing to land former transfer target Tadic

Jurgen Klopp revealed that he wanted to sign Ajax's Dusan Tadic for Liverpool ahead of the Champions League clash between his men and the Dutch side.

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp is well aware that there are a number of players in the Ajax squad who can hurt Liverpool this evening. However, there is one player in particular that he will be wary of as he wanted to bring Tadic to Anfield a few years ago when he left Southampton.

WHAT HE SAID: The Liverpool boss told RTL (via Football365): “I love him as a player. I was very angry with myself when he went to Ajax, because I was also interested in him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to the clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Tadic has faced Liverpool on 13 occasions in his career. He has been on the winning team in just three of those games, drawing two and losing the other eight. He is still yet to score against the six-time Champions League winners.

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP? The German will be desperate to get his side back on track in the Premier League with their progression to the Champions League knockouts all but secured. The FA Cup and Carabao Cup holders face Leeds at Anfield on Saturday evening.