I-League 2020-21: Mohammedan Sporting appoint Jose Hevia as head coach

The Spaniard has previously worked at the academy level at several Indian clubs...

Mohammedan have announced Jose Carlos Rodriguez Hevia as their head coach for the 2020-21 on Saturday.

The 48-year-old previously held the post of technical director of coaching and youth development at FC until August this year.

Having started his coaching career in with clubs such as UD San Claudio, CD Manuel Rubio and A.D.Gigantes, Jose's first expedition in was as technical director of the Soccer Schools based in Pune back in 2014. During this stint, he was also associated with the (now Hyderabad FC) support staff.

Jose joined in 2017, from where the UEFA Pro Licence holder provided his expertise in the football development program in Bhopal as part of the joint venture between Madhya Bharat Sports Club and Soccer Academy before excelling in the Meghalyan football circuit - winning the Meghalaya State League and Shillong Premier League with Lajong in 2019.

Mohammedan qualified for the I-League after a long wait of seven years wherein assistant Syed Ramon saw the Kolkata-based outfit pull off an unbeaten run in the final round of the qualifiers. The club had sacked head coach Yan Law after just two matches.

As reported by Goal, the new season of the I-League is likely to start on January 7 and will not have the likes of and who have now joined the (ISL).