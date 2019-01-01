I-League 2018-19 title race: East Bengal must win but advantage Chennai City!

The I-League 2018-19 title is Chennai City's to lose but East Bengal's hopes are alive...

The 2018-19 season of I-League will end with the last round of fixtures on March 9 and the title race has once again trickled down to the last match day.

In the last round, Churchill Brothers beat league leaders Chennai City 3-2 and second-placed East Bengal edged past Minerva Punjab 1-0 to set up an exciting finale on Saturday.

Let's take a look at the scenarios surrounding the title race.

League table

Team Played Points Goal Difference Chennai City FC 19 40 +18 East Bengal 19 39 +16

Head-to-head table

Fixture Head-to-head aggregate Chennai City vs East Bengal 4-2

Chennai City

League leaders Chennai are currently on 40 points. They are just three points away from creating history. The title is theirs to lose and a win against Minerva Punjab at home will crown them champions of .

Akbar Nawas' men also have a better head-to-head record over the Re d and Golds. If both teams end up on the same number of points after their respective last round fixtures, i.e. if Chennai City lose to Minerva Punjab and East Bengal are held by Gokulam Kerala, Chennai City will win the title.

East Bengal

East Bengal have garnered 39 points in 19 games this season. They still have hope after Chennai lost against Churchill but anything less than a win against Gokulam Kerala will help Chennai win the title. Also, Chennai must not win their game against Minerva Punjab for East Bengal to stand a chance.

Only scenario in which East Bengal will win the title is:

If Chennai City drop points (lose or draw), East Bengal win, East Bengal will be champions.