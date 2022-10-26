'I knew Gabriel Jesus would change Arsenal' - £45m striker left Mari 'amazed' after just one week of training

Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari has opened up on just how impressed he was by Gabriel Jesus upon his arrival at the club in summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mari spent his pre-season with Arsenal before heading out on loan to Serie A newcomers Monza, but before he left for Italy, he trained with new signing Jesus who had arrived from Manchester City. In a new interview, the defender has sung Jesus' praises, claiming he could see how influential he'd be from the off.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking on Cadena Ser's Play Futbol podcast, Mari explained: "In a week of training, what I had seen from Gabriel Jesus is a real bomb. He does everything well. I was amazed."

He added: "This type of thing is seen. I already thought that Arsenal was going to change with him and I was not wrong."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since joining Arsenal in a £45m deal from City in the summer, the Brazilian forward has proven instrumental. Jesus has so far bagged five goals and four assists from his first 11 Premier League games as a Gunner, leading their line as they sit top of the Premier League table, ahead of his former employers.

WHAT NEXT FOR JESUS? After a rampant start to life in north London, the goals have dried up somewhat for Jesus, who hasn't scored in the Premier League since the start of October. He's still playing well, though, and will have an eye on carrying such form into next month's World Cup with Brazil.