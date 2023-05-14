‘It hurts’ – Lionel Messi team-mates Danilo & Renato Sanches react to boos from PSG supporters

The sound of Lionel Messi being jeered by Paris Saint-Germain supporters “hurts”, admits Parc des Princes team-mate Danilo Pereira.

Argentine moved to France in 2021

Questions asked of his commitment

Fans unhappy as deal runs down

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar arrived in French football during the summer of 2021 amid much fanfare, with a seventh Ballon d’Or secured shortly after that deal was done. Messi has become a World Cup winner during his time at PSG, while registering 31 goals and 34 assists through 72 appearances, but questions have been asked of how committed he is to the collective cause after choosing to run his contract down towards free agency. Fans in Paris have been venting their frustration in Messi’s direction, with more whistles from the stand raining down on him during a 5-0 victory over Ajaccio on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Danilo has told Canal Plus of seeing his illustrious colleague subjected to such taunts: “Yes, it’s hard because we see team-mates being whistled. It hurts; he is a team-mate and we are all together. If you have to whistle, it’s the whole team. But it’s okay; we continue, we have a championship that we have to win and that’s what matters.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Renato Sanches, another colleague of Messi in the French capital, told reporters when asked for his take on a challenging situation for the all-time great: “Yes, I think it’s a bit tricky for everyone and especially for Lionel because no player appreciates this kind of moment. But it is a situation that we cannot control. It’s a bit difficult for him. But it is not for me to talk about this situation. If he should stay at PSG? Ask him.”

WHAT NEXT? Messi is set to depart PSG over the summer, with the 35-year-old forward seeing an emotional return to Barcelona speculated on alongside talk of possible moves being made to MLS or the Middle East.