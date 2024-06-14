This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Hubbl ReviewHubbl
Neil Bennett

Hubbl Review: Glass, apps, subscriptions pricing, offers and more

Foxtel have launched a new device that aims to transform how Australians consume TV

The face of television is changing. Regional and cable television services now operate in an ever-competitive space as the new wave of streaming and apps plots its takeover.

One device aiming to combine the two is Hubbl from Foxtel, "Australia's newest transformative TV technology."

With over one hundred channels and several app partners already on board, Hubbl claims to fuse streaming and free-to-air TV "into the world's best user interface." So what exactly is it, and is it worth its $99 price point?

What is Hubbl?

Hubbl small device close upHubbl

Hubbl is a plug-and-play device that turns any compatible TV into a "new entertainment operating system." Along with a comprehensive list of apps, Hubbl hosts over 100 free-to-air channels, including ABC channels, Seven Network, Nine Network, Network 10, and SBS.

*The sections below provide a complete list of the apps and free-to-air channels.

Alongside their set-top box, Foxtel has also launched 'Hubbl Glass': an all-in-one 55" or 65" 4K Smart TV with built-in 360° Dolby Atmos® sound.

On the back of the Hubbl Glass and on the rear panel of the Hubbl set-top box, users will find inputs for Power In, HDMI, and a coaxial antenna. However, only the power and HDMI cables are included in the pack.

The user interface of the Hubbl and Hubbl Glass is the same. Both offer an easy-to-navigate TV guide menu and a remote that includes direct access buttons for Netflix Kayo and BINGE as well as a handy 'Add to Watchlist' button. As is becoming the standard, the remote also includes a microphone button for voice control.

What apps are available on Hubbl?

Hubbl currently has 16 apps available, with three major platforms - Paramount+, Stan and Optus Sport - coming soon. Those who have already confirmed are:

  • Kayo Sports
  • BINGE
  • LifeStyle
  • Flash
  • Netflix
  • Disney+
  • Prime Video
  • YouTube
  • YouTube Kids
  • Apple TV+
  • ABC iview
  • ABC Kids
  • SBS On Demand
  • 9Now
  • 10Play
  • 7plus

While many of these apps require separate paid subscriptions, Hubbl can offer customers a "Stack & Save" on several eligible apps. This means you can save up to $15/mo if you manage your Kayo Sports, BINGE, LifeStyle, Flash and Netflix subscriptions through Hubbl.

In addition to what is already available, new content appears to be very much on the agenda, with Hubbl promising to share further updates in the coming months.

What TV channels are available on Hubbl?

Hubbl appsHubbl

TV channels are available via a Terrestrial connection using a TV aerial or via the internet using apps made by your chosen channel (7plus, 9Now, 10Play, ABC iview and SBS On Demand).

Once you complete the setup process, all free-to-air channels will be integrated into your Hubbl TV guide on your device's home screen.

When it comes to local channels, users can ensure they have the correct channels for their particular location by updating their postcode and time zone in the platform's settings.

ChannelNumberApp
FOX ONE101BINGE
ABC102ABC iview
SBS104SBS On Demand
UKTV105BINGE
LifeStyle106BINGE & LifeStyle
Channel 7 Metro1077plus
FOX8108BINGE
Channel 9 Metro1099Now
Channel 10 Metro11010 Play
FOX ARENA111BINGE
FOX SHOWCASE112BINGE
FOX CRIME113BINGE
FOX COMEDY114BINGE
FOX DOCOS115BINGE
FOX SLEUTH118BINGE
BBC FIRST119BINGE
UNIVERSAL TV120BINGE
Real Life121BINGE
TLC123BINGE
LifeStyle Food125BINGE & LifeStyle
LifeStyle Home126BINGE & Lifestyle
HISTORY130BINGE & LifeStyle
A&E131BINGE & LifeStyle
Discovery133LifeStyle
BBC Earth134BINGE
CRIME+INVESTIGATION135BINGE & LifeStyle
ID136LifeStyle
Animal Planet141LifeStyle
Discovery Turbo143LifeStyle
WWE144BINGE & Kayo Sports
Boxsets150BINGE
LMN151BINGE
ABC Kids/TVPlus152ABC iview
7mate Metro1577plus
7flix Metro1587plus
7bravo1597plus
9Go! Metro1629Now
9Life Metro1639Now
9Gem Metro1649Now
10 BOLD Metro16610 Play
Nickelodeon16810 Play
10 Peach Metro16710 Play
SBS Viceland170SBS On Demand
SBS Food171SBS On Demand
National Indigenous Television (NITV)17210 Play
SBS World Movies173SBS On Demand
Channel 7 Regional2077plus
Channel 9 Regional2099Now
Channel 10 Regional21010 Play
9Gem Regional2567plus
7two Regional2577plus
7flix Regional2587plus
9Go! Regional2629Now
9Live Regional2639Now
10 BOLD Regional26610 Play
10 Peach Regional26710 Play
Nickelodeon Regional26810 Play
FOX SPORTS NEWS500Kayo Sports & Flash
FOX CRICKET501Kayo Sports
FOX LEAGUE502Kayo Sports
FOX News502Flash
FOX SPORTS 3503Kayo Sports
FOX FOOTY504Kayo Sports
FOX SPORTS 5505Kayo Sports
FOX SPORTS 6506Kayo Sports
FOX SPORTS MORE507Kayo Sports
ESPN509Kayo Sports
ESPN2510Kayo Sports
Racing.com529Kayo Sports
SKY News600Flash
SKY News Weather601Flash
SKY News Extra603Flash
SKY News UK HD604Flash
BBC News606Flash
CNN609Flash
MSNBC612Flash
CNBC620Flash
Bloomberg Television621Flsh
ABC News642ABC iview
SBS World Match644SBS On Demand
Al Jazeera651Flash
CGTN653Flash
NHK World656Flash
IGN657Flash
GN News658Flash
FRANCE 24659Flash
AusBiz660Flash
Ticker News661Flash
Bloomberg QuickTake662Flash
Newsmax663Flash
USA Today664Flash
Times Now665Flash
SEA Today667Flash
ET NOW668Flash
CAN669Flash
i24 News670Flash
TRT671Flash
CBeebies705BINGE
CARTOON NETWORK713BINGE
BOOMERANG715BINGE
DreamWorks717BINGE
ABC ME723ABC iview

Hubbl Glass

Hubbl GlassHubbl

The Hubbl Glass TV's options are limited in the sense that only two sizes are available: 55" or 65". Both, however, come with a 4K Quantum Dot Screen and six powerful Dolby Atmos® speakers. Customers can also choose between one of five colours: Anthracite Black, Ocean Blue, Racing Green, Dusky Pink, or Ceramic White.

Regarding quality, the Hubbl Glass is comparable to other high-end TVs across the market. But as impressive as its 8.2 million pixel Ultra HD screen may be, it ultimately comes down to a question of your WiFi connectivity. Before taking the plunge, it's recommended.

FAQs

How much does Hubbl cost?

Hubbl's set-top box launches at $99. The 55" Hubbl Glass TV costs $1,395, and the bigger 65" model costs $1,595.

Is Hubbl good for sports fans?

Currently, the only sports app available through Hubbl is Kayo Sports. Optus Sport and Stan are listed as "coming soon" on the Hubbl website.

In terms of PPV events in the world of MMA and professional wrestling, Main Events can be purchased and viewed on all Hubble devices. This can be done via your Hubble device itself or through the Kayo Sports app. It is worth noting, however, that a Kayo Sports subscription is not required to purchase and view a Main Event.

Is Disney+ available on Hubbl?

Yes, Disney+ is available on Hubbl. Customers should be aware, however, that the app is not currently available in the "Stack & Save" discount.

Which apps are available as part of the Hubbl Stack & Save?

The following five apps are available via the Hubbl Stack & Save: Netflix, BINGE, Kayo Sports, Flash and LifeStyle.

