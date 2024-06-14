Hubbl Review: Glass, apps, subscriptions pricing, offers and more

The face of television is changing. Regional and cable television services now operate in an ever-competitive space as the new wave of streaming and apps plots its takeover.
One device aiming to combine the two is Hubbl from Foxtel, "Australia's newest transformative TV technology."
With over one hundred channels and several app partners already on board, Hubbl claims to fuse streaming and free-to-air TV "into the world's best user interface." So what exactly is it, and is it worth its $99 price point?
What is Hubbl?Hubbl
Hubbl is a plug-and-play device that turns any compatible TV into a "new entertainment operating system." Along with a comprehensive list of apps, Hubbl hosts over 100 free-to-air channels, including ABC channels, Seven Network, Nine Network, Network 10, and SBS.
*The sections below provide a complete list of the apps and free-to-air channels.
Alongside their set-top box, Foxtel has also launched 'Hubbl Glass': an all-in-one 55" or 65" 4K Smart TV with built-in 360° Dolby Atmos® sound.
On the back of the Hubbl Glass and on the rear panel of the Hubbl set-top box, users will find inputs for Power In, HDMI, and a coaxial antenna. However, only the power and HDMI cables are included in the pack.
The user interface of the Hubbl and Hubbl Glass is the same. Both offer an easy-to-navigate TV guide menu and a remote that includes direct access buttons for Netflix Kayo and BINGE as well as a handy 'Add to Watchlist' button. As is becoming the standard, the remote also includes a microphone button for voice control.
What apps are available on Hubbl?
Hubbl currently has 16 apps available, with three major platforms - Paramount+, Stan and Optus Sport - coming soon. Those who have already confirmed are:
- Kayo Sports
- BINGE
- LifeStyle
- Flash
- Netflix
- Disney+
- Prime Video
- YouTube
- YouTube Kids
- Apple TV+
- ABC iview
- ABC Kids
- SBS On Demand
- 9Now
- 10Play
- 7plus
While many of these apps require separate paid subscriptions, Hubbl can offer customers a "Stack & Save" on several eligible apps. This means you can save up to $15/mo if you manage your Kayo Sports, BINGE, LifeStyle, Flash and Netflix subscriptions through Hubbl.
In addition to what is already available, new content appears to be very much on the agenda, with Hubbl promising to share further updates in the coming months.
What TV channels are available on Hubbl?Hubbl
TV channels are available via a Terrestrial connection using a TV aerial or via the internet using apps made by your chosen channel (7plus, 9Now, 10Play, ABC iview and SBS On Demand).
Once you complete the setup process, all free-to-air channels will be integrated into your Hubbl TV guide on your device's home screen.
When it comes to local channels, users can ensure they have the correct channels for their particular location by updating their postcode and time zone in the platform's settings.
|Channel
|Number
|App
|FOX ONE
|101
|BINGE
|ABC
|102
|ABC iview
|SBS
|104
|SBS On Demand
|UKTV
|105
|BINGE
|LifeStyle
|106
|BINGE & LifeStyle
|Channel 7 Metro
|107
|7plus
|FOX8
|108
|BINGE
|Channel 9 Metro
|109
|9Now
|Channel 10 Metro
|110
|10 Play
|FOX ARENA
|111
|BINGE
|FOX SHOWCASE
|112
|BINGE
|FOX CRIME
|113
|BINGE
|FOX COMEDY
|114
|BINGE
|FOX DOCOS
|115
|BINGE
|FOX SLEUTH
|118
|BINGE
|BBC FIRST
|119
|BINGE
|UNIVERSAL TV
|120
|BINGE
|Real Life
|121
|BINGE
|TLC
|123
|BINGE
|LifeStyle Food
|125
|BINGE & LifeStyle
|LifeStyle Home
|126
|BINGE & Lifestyle
|HISTORY
|130
|BINGE & LifeStyle
|A&E
|131
|BINGE & LifeStyle
|Discovery
|133
|LifeStyle
|BBC Earth
|134
|BINGE
|CRIME+INVESTIGATION
|135
|BINGE & LifeStyle
|ID
|136
|LifeStyle
|Animal Planet
|141
|LifeStyle
|Discovery Turbo
|143
|LifeStyle
|WWE
|144
|BINGE & Kayo Sports
|Boxsets
|150
|BINGE
|LMN
|151
|BINGE
|ABC Kids/TVPlus
|152
|ABC iview
|7mate Metro
|157
|7plus
|7flix Metro
|158
|7plus
|7bravo
|159
|7plus
|9Go! Metro
|162
|9Now
|9Life Metro
|163
|9Now
|9Gem Metro
|164
|9Now
|10 BOLD Metro
|166
|10 Play
|Nickelodeon
|168
|10 Play
|10 Peach Metro
|167
|10 Play
|SBS Viceland
|170
|SBS On Demand
|SBS Food
|171
|SBS On Demand
|National Indigenous Television (NITV)
|172
|10 Play
|SBS World Movies
|173
|SBS On Demand
|Channel 7 Regional
|207
|7plus
|Channel 9 Regional
|209
|9Now
|Channel 10 Regional
|210
|10 Play
|9Gem Regional
|256
|7plus
|7two Regional
|257
|7plus
|7flix Regional
|258
|7plus
|9Go! Regional
|262
|9Now
|9Live Regional
|263
|9Now
|10 BOLD Regional
|266
|10 Play
|10 Peach Regional
|267
|10 Play
|Nickelodeon Regional
|268
|10 Play
|FOX SPORTS NEWS
|500
|Kayo Sports & Flash
|FOX CRICKET
|501
|Kayo Sports
|FOX LEAGUE
|502
|Kayo Sports
|FOX News
|502
|Flash
|FOX SPORTS 3
|503
|Kayo Sports
|FOX FOOTY
|504
|Kayo Sports
|FOX SPORTS 5
|505
|Kayo Sports
|FOX SPORTS 6
|506
|Kayo Sports
|FOX SPORTS MORE
|507
|Kayo Sports
|ESPN
|509
|Kayo Sports
|ESPN2
|510
|Kayo Sports
|Racing.com
|529
|Kayo Sports
|SKY News
|600
|Flash
|SKY News Weather
|601
|Flash
|SKY News Extra
|603
|Flash
|SKY News UK HD
|604
|Flash
|BBC News
|606
|Flash
|CNN
|609
|Flash
|MSNBC
|612
|Flash
|CNBC
|620
|Flash
|Bloomberg Television
|621
|Flsh
|ABC News
|642
|ABC iview
|SBS World Match
|644
|SBS On Demand
|Al Jazeera
|651
|Flash
|CGTN
|653
|Flash
|NHK World
|656
|Flash
|IGN
|657
|Flash
|GN News
|658
|Flash
|FRANCE 24
|659
|Flash
|AusBiz
|660
|Flash
|Ticker News
|661
|Flash
|Bloomberg QuickTake
|662
|Flash
|Newsmax
|663
|Flash
|USA Today
|664
|Flash
|Times Now
|665
|Flash
|SEA Today
|667
|Flash
|ET NOW
|668
|Flash
|CAN
|669
|Flash
|i24 News
|670
|Flash
|TRT
|671
|Flash
|CBeebies
|705
|BINGE
|CARTOON NETWORK
|713
|BINGE
|BOOMERANG
|715
|BINGE
|DreamWorks
|717
|BINGE
|ABC ME
|723
|ABC iview
Hubbl GlassHubbl
The Hubbl Glass TV's options are limited in the sense that only two sizes are available: 55" or 65". Both, however, come with a 4K Quantum Dot Screen and six powerful Dolby Atmos® speakers. Customers can also choose between one of five colours: Anthracite Black, Ocean Blue, Racing Green, Dusky Pink, or Ceramic White.
Regarding quality, the Hubbl Glass is comparable to other high-end TVs across the market. But as impressive as its 8.2 million pixel Ultra HD screen may be, it ultimately comes down to a question of your WiFi connectivity. Before taking the plunge, it's recommended.
FAQs
How much does Hubbl cost?
Hubbl's set-top box launches at $99. The 55" Hubbl Glass TV costs $1,395, and the bigger 65" model costs $1,595.
Is Hubbl good for sports fans?
Currently, the only sports app available through Hubbl is Kayo Sports. Optus Sport and Stan are listed as "coming soon" on the Hubbl website.
In terms of PPV events in the world of MMA and professional wrestling, Main Events can be purchased and viewed on all Hubble devices. This can be done via your Hubble device itself or through the Kayo Sports app. It is worth noting, however, that a Kayo Sports subscription is not required to purchase and view a Main Event.
Is Disney+ available on Hubbl?
Yes, Disney+ is available on Hubbl. Customers should be aware, however, that the app is not currently available in the "Stack & Save" discount.
Which apps are available as part of the Hubbl Stack & Save?
The following five apps are available via the Hubbl Stack & Save: Netflix, BINGE, Kayo Sports, Flash and LifeStyle.