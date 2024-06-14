Hubbl Review: Glass, apps, subscriptions pricing, offers and more

Foxtel have launched a new device that aims to transform how Australians consume TV

The face of television is changing. Regional and cable television services now operate in an ever-competitive space as the new wave of streaming and apps plots its takeover.

One device aiming to combine the two is Hubbl from Foxtel, "Australia's newest transformative TV technology."

With over one hundred channels and several app partners already on board, Hubbl claims to fuse streaming and free-to-air TV "into the world's best user interface." So what exactly is it, and is it worth its $99 price point?

What is Hubbl?

Hubbl is a plug-and-play device that turns any compatible TV into a "new entertainment operating system." Along with a comprehensive list of apps, Hubbl hosts over 100 free-to-air channels, including ABC channels, Seven Network, Nine Network, Network 10, and SBS.

*The sections below provide a complete list of the apps and free-to-air channels.

Alongside their set-top box, Foxtel has also launched 'Hubbl Glass': an all-in-one 55" or 65" 4K Smart TV with built-in 360° Dolby Atmos® sound.

On the back of the Hubbl Glass and on the rear panel of the Hubbl set-top box, users will find inputs for Power In, HDMI, and a coaxial antenna. However, only the power and HDMI cables are included in the pack.

The user interface of the Hubbl and Hubbl Glass is the same. Both offer an easy-to-navigate TV guide menu and a remote that includes direct access buttons for Netflix Kayo and BINGE as well as a handy 'Add to Watchlist' button. As is becoming the standard, the remote also includes a microphone button for voice control.

What apps are available on Hubbl?

Hubbl currently has 16 apps available, with three major platforms - Paramount+, Stan and Optus Sport - coming soon. Those who have already confirmed are:

Kayo Sports

BINGE

LifeStyle

Flash

Netflix

Disney+

Prime Video

YouTube

YouTube Kids

Apple TV+

ABC iview

ABC Kids

SBS On Demand

9Now

10Play

7plus

While many of these apps require separate paid subscriptions, Hubbl can offer customers a "Stack & Save" on several eligible apps. This means you can save up to $15/mo if you manage your Kayo Sports, BINGE, LifeStyle, Flash and Netflix subscriptions through Hubbl.

In addition to what is already available, new content appears to be very much on the agenda, with Hubbl promising to share further updates in the coming months.

What TV channels are available on Hubbl?

TV channels are available via a Terrestrial connection using a TV aerial or via the internet using apps made by your chosen channel (7plus, 9Now, 10Play, ABC iview and SBS On Demand).

Once you complete the setup process, all free-to-air channels will be integrated into your Hubbl TV guide on your device's home screen.

When it comes to local channels, users can ensure they have the correct channels for their particular location by updating their postcode and time zone in the platform's settings.

Channel Number App FOX ONE 101 BINGE ABC 102 ABC iview SBS 104 SBS On Demand UKTV 105 BINGE LifeStyle 106 BINGE & LifeStyle Channel 7 Metro 107 7plus FOX8 108 BINGE Channel 9 Metro 109 9Now Channel 10 Metro 110 10 Play FOX ARENA 111 BINGE FOX SHOWCASE 112 BINGE FOX CRIME 113 BINGE FOX COMEDY 114 BINGE FOX DOCOS 115 BINGE FOX SLEUTH 118 BINGE BBC FIRST 119 BINGE UNIVERSAL TV 120 BINGE Real Life 121 BINGE TLC 123 BINGE LifeStyle Food 125 BINGE & LifeStyle LifeStyle Home 126 BINGE & Lifestyle HISTORY 130 BINGE & LifeStyle A&E 131 BINGE & LifeStyle Discovery 133 LifeStyle BBC Earth 134 BINGE CRIME+INVESTIGATION 135 BINGE & LifeStyle ID 136 LifeStyle Animal Planet 141 LifeStyle Discovery Turbo 143 LifeStyle WWE 144 BINGE & Kayo Sports Boxsets 150 BINGE LMN 151 BINGE ABC Kids/TVPlus 152 ABC iview 7mate Metro 157 7plus 7flix Metro 158 7plus 7bravo 159 7plus 9Go! Metro 162 9Now 9Life Metro 163 9Now 9Gem Metro 164 9Now 10 BOLD Metro 166 10 Play Nickelodeon 168 10 Play 10 Peach Metro 167 10 Play SBS Viceland 170 SBS On Demand SBS Food 171 SBS On Demand National Indigenous Television (NITV) 172 10 Play SBS World Movies 173 SBS On Demand Channel 7 Regional 207 7plus Channel 9 Regional 209 9Now Channel 10 Regional 210 10 Play 9Gem Regional 256 7plus 7two Regional 257 7plus 7flix Regional 258 7plus 9Go! Regional 262 9Now 9Live Regional 263 9Now 10 BOLD Regional 266 10 Play 10 Peach Regional 267 10 Play Nickelodeon Regional 268 10 Play FOX SPORTS NEWS 500 Kayo Sports & Flash FOX CRICKET 501 Kayo Sports FOX LEAGUE 502 Kayo Sports FOX News 502 Flash FOX SPORTS 3 503 Kayo Sports FOX FOOTY 504 Kayo Sports FOX SPORTS 5 505 Kayo Sports FOX SPORTS 6 506 Kayo Sports FOX SPORTS MORE 507 Kayo Sports ESPN 509 Kayo Sports ESPN2 510 Kayo Sports Racing.com 529 Kayo Sports SKY News 600 Flash SKY News Weather 601 Flash SKY News Extra 603 Flash SKY News UK HD 604 Flash BBC News 606 Flash CNN 609 Flash MSNBC 612 Flash CNBC 620 Flash Bloomberg Television 621 Flsh ABC News 642 ABC iview SBS World Match 644 SBS On Demand Al Jazeera 651 Flash CGTN 653 Flash NHK World 656 Flash IGN 657 Flash GN News 658 Flash FRANCE 24 659 Flash AusBiz 660 Flash Ticker News 661 Flash Bloomberg QuickTake 662 Flash Newsmax 663 Flash USA Today 664 Flash Times Now 665 Flash SEA Today 667 Flash ET NOW 668 Flash CAN 669 Flash i24 News 670 Flash TRT 671 Flash CBeebies 705 BINGE CARTOON NETWORK 713 BINGE BOOMERANG 715 BINGE DreamWorks 717 BINGE ABC ME 723 ABC iview

Hubbl Glass

The Hubbl Glass TV's options are limited in the sense that only two sizes are available: 55" or 65". Both, however, come with a 4K Quantum Dot Screen and six powerful Dolby Atmos® speakers. Customers can also choose between one of five colours: Anthracite Black, Ocean Blue, Racing Green, Dusky Pink, or Ceramic White.

Regarding quality, the Hubbl Glass is comparable to other high-end TVs across the market. But as impressive as its 8.2 million pixel Ultra HD screen may be, it ultimately comes down to a question of your WiFi connectivity. Before taking the plunge, it's recommended.

FAQs

How much does Hubbl cost?

Hubbl's set-top box launches at $99. The 55" Hubbl Glass TV costs $1,395, and the bigger 65" model costs $1,595.

Is Hubbl good for sports fans?

Currently, the only sports app available through Hubbl is Kayo Sports. Optus Sport and Stan are listed as "coming soon" on the Hubbl website.

In terms of PPV events in the world of MMA and professional wrestling, Main Events can be purchased and viewed on all Hubble devices. This can be done via your Hubble device itself or through the Kayo Sports app. It is worth noting, however, that a Kayo Sports subscription is not required to purchase and view a Main Event.

Is Disney+ available on Hubbl?

Yes, Disney+ is available on Hubbl. Customers should be aware, however, that the app is not currently available in the "Stack & Save" discount.

Which apps are available as part of the Hubbl Stack & Save?

The following five apps are available via the Hubbl Stack & Save: Netflix, BINGE, Kayo Sports, Flash and LifeStyle.