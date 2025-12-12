Here is where to find Wrexham vs Watford live in English language speaking markets. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|USA
|Paramount+
|Canada
|DAZN
|Australia
|beIN Sports
|India
|FanCode
|MENA
|beIN Sports
|South Aftrica
|ESPN
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Where to watch Welcome to Wrexham
Eight-time Emmy award winning documentary Welcome to Wrexham is available to watch on FX, available to stream with a free 5-day Fubo trial, in the United States and Disney+ everywhere else.
Wrexham vs Watford kick-off time
Team news & squads
Latest Wrexham NewsThe biggest news coming out of North Wales is the announcement that Apollo Sports Capital (ASC) has acquired a minority stake (reported to be just under 10%) in the club. This deal values Wrexham at approximately £350 million.
Latest Watford News
Under manager Javi Gracia (who replaced Tom Cleverley earlier in the year), Watford has stabilized but struggles away from home. Gracia is urging his side to replicate their Vicarage Road form on the road.