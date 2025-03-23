How to watch today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, as well as start time and team news.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 23, as part of the IPL 2025 campaign. RR will be eager to turn the tide after falling short twice against SRH last season—first in a last-over nail-biter and then in Qualifier 2, where Hyderabad dominated to book their spot in the final at Chennai.

SRH's batting unit was among the most destructive in IPL 2024, with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head setting the stage early, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen provided the finishing touches. This year, they've bolstered their firepower further with the addition of Ishan Kishan, who has already made an impression in practice games.

RR, meanwhile, has reshaped its squad, moving on from Jos Buttler ahead of the auction and doubling down on domestic talent. The franchise has retained a formidable Indian core, led by Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel, while Sandeep Sharma has been rewarded for his consistent performances.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

SRH vs RR: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals will take place on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 9:00 am AEDT at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Time 9:00 pm AEDT Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Location Hyderabad, Telangana, India

How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Live stream: Kayo

Fox Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IPL in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports. New subscribers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial.

For those looking to continue, Kayo Standard is priced at $25 per month, while Kayo Premium comes in at $40 per month.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

SRH vs RR Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

Abhinav Manohar is the latest to join SRH's batting brigade, bringing firepower to the lineup. The explosive batter finished as the second-highest run-scorer in last year's Maharaja T20 Trophy, a Karnataka-based tournament, where he launched 52 sixes—22 more than any other player.

As for SRH's fourth overseas spot, they have a variety of choices, including Adam Zampa, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, and Eshan Malinga. If they prioritize batting depth, Mendis could get the nod, whereas Zampa might be preferred to pair up with Rahul Chahar as a second frontline spinner.

SRH Probable Playing XI Against RR

Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Player: Jaydev Unadkat/Simarjeet Singh.

Rajasthan Royals Team News

Meanwhile, with Sanju Samson off the field, Dhruv Jurel is expected to step in behind the stumps. Rajasthan Royals will also have a crucial decision to make regarding their overseas bowling options, with a toss-up between Maheesh Theekshana and Fazalhaq Farooqi, depending on pitch conditions. The squad leans heavily on specialist batters and bowlers, with Wanindu Hasaranga standing out as their lone all-round option.

RR Probable Playing XI Against SRH

1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Abhinav Manohar, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Mohammed Shami, 12 Adam Zampa

Impact Player: Akash Madhwal/Kumar Kartikeya.

Head-to-Head Records

The SRH-RR rivalry may not carry the same weight as CSK vs RCB or CSK vs MI, but recent encounters have delivered plenty of drama. Sunrisers hold a slight edge in their head-to-head record, leading 11-9, with two of their last three meetings producing high-scoring, last-ball thrillers.

SRH vs RR pitch conditions and weather report

Hyderabad proved to be a batting paradise last season, boasting an average run rate of 10.54—the second-highest among 13 venues. SRH's fearless approach with the bat rendered pitch conditions irrelevant, exemplified by their blistering chase of 166 against LSG in under 10 overs.

Expect another run-fest on Sunday, with scorching temperatures and little chance of rain. The stage is set for big totals and the ball soaring to all corners of the ground.