How to watch today’s KKR vs SRH IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL final between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as well as play start time and team news.

The IPL 2024 final takes place today, May 26, at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. The eyes of the cricket world turns to the season showdown between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 17th edition IPL season finished with Kolkata finishing top of the pile with the most points, even though their last two league games were rained out. They kept going strong in Qualifier 1, led by Shreyas Iyer, beating SRH by eight wickets to make it to the finals for the first time in ten years.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, had a less steady season, but their aggressive cricket kept them in contention. With scores of 287, SRH broke RCB's record of 263 as the best score three times this season.

The Royals beat them easily in Qualifier 2, which will give them a lot of confidence. However, they do carry an overall less than favourable record against KKR.

KKR vs SRH: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL final battle between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on May 26, 2024, at 11:00 pm ACDT, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

Date 26 May 2024 Time 11:00 pm ACDT Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium Location Chennai, Tamil Nadu

How to watch KKR vs SRH online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Cricket enthusiasts in Australia can watch the exciting IPL final match between KKR and SRH live on Foxtel on TV or stream live on Kayo Sports.

Offering all the coverage you need for the upcoming white-ball cricket season and broadcasts from various other sporting events, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts from $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.

KKR vs SRH Team News

KKR Team News

If nothing goes wrong, KKR is likely to keep the same team that crushed SRH in Qualifier 1. If they bat or bowl first, Nitish Rana and Vaibhav Arora will likely switch places as Impact Players.

With four summit clash appearances, including this 2024 season, Kolkata has a strong record in the IPL finals. Under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, who is currently coaching the squad this season, they won two IPL trophies.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against SRH

Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

SRH Team News

SRH's lineup is still unknown. Due to a fast loss of wickets in Qualifier 2, Shahbaz Ahmed was brought in as an Impact Player and made 18 runs. With his left-arm spin, he also bowled a spell that won the game (3 for 23). But KKR has four left-handed batters in their lineup: Narine, Venkatesh, Rana, and Rinku. This means that SRH might need to come up with a different bowling plan for the final instead of depending on two left-arm spinners.

Their fourth foreign player is another thing to think about. In Qualifier 2, Aiden Markram played again after missing five games. However, he continued to have a bad run of form and was out for 1 off 2 balls. While he was on the bench, SRH tried out all-rounder Marco Jansen and leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, but neither of them did very well. If Glenn Phillips wants to play this season, is it too late?

SRH Probable Playing XI Against KKR

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande or Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL: